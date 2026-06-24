PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — A total of 30,488 new students have registered at polytechnics nationwide for Session 1 of 2026/2027 as of yesterday (June 22), recording a commendable achievement of over 125 per cent.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the encouraging response indicated the people’s growing confidence in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

“As of yesterday, when registration closed at 5 pm, a total of 30,488 new polytechnic students have registered nationwide, and what we found is that this is a very proud achievement of over 125 per cent.

“Yes, not just 100 per cent, because usually when a certain number of places are offered, it depends on the response from applicants. But this time, we received a very encouraging response,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the registration process for new polytechnic students for Session 1 of 2026/2027 went smoothly and received strong support from parents.

Following the sharp increase, he said he had instructed the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department (POLYCC) director-general, Dr Shamsuri Abdullah, to take immediate measures regarding placement and related matters.

“(Registration) has exceeded 30,000 students overall, so that has indirectly caused some difficulties for students coming to register.

“This includes matters involving the provision of accommodation for them, and I have already informed the director-general to take immediate steps to help students obtain comfortable accommodation,” he said.

He said the government is also working to increase the number of degree-level courses at polytechnics.

“We recently announced that five polytechnics will be upgraded to offer degree-level programmes, and we hope these technical programmes will get a good response,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambry said a total of 102 community colleges are currently carrying out new student registration from June 22-25. — Bernama