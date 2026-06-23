KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — A lorry driver has received a RM10,000 cash award from the Malaysian Road Safety Council (MKJR) after helping stop a runaway bus near the Menora Tunnel on June 15, saving 21 passengers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the recognition was given to Wong Tuck Meng for his life-saving intervention, which prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

“As a result, MKJR has decided to present him with a special certificate of appreciation.

“The council has approved a RM10,000 cash award as a token of appreciation for his outstanding actions in helping to save lives,” he said in his speech during the presentation ceremony at Parliament today.

Loke said the incident could have ended in disaster if not for Wong’s courage and quick thinking during the emergency.

Truck driver Wong Tuck Meng, who was honoured for helping slow a runaway bus near the Menora Tunnel, speaks to the press at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, June 23, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He said the bus, which was travelling from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur, lost control while going downhill near the tunnel.

Wong, who was driving ahead of the bus, then used his lorry to slow it down and eventually helped bring it to a stop before it could veer off the road.

“His intervention not only reduced the bus’s speed but ultimately helped bring it to a stop, preventing it from veering off the road.

“Given the terrain at the time, there was a real possibility that the bus could have plunged into a ravine,” he added.

As MKJR chairman, Loke said the council hoped the recognition would encourage greater road safety awareness and civic responsibility among Malaysians.

Loke also praised Wong’s discipline and alertness, saying these qualities contributed to the outcome of the incident.

“His conduct should serve as a model for all motorists. Every driver should remain alert, stay aware of their surroundings and be prepared to take appropriate action to prevent accidents whenever possible,” he added.