KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Several PKR lawmakers today called on the government to expand parliamentary oversight in the planned constitutional amendments aimed at separating the offices of the Attorney General (AG) and the Public Prosecutor (PP).

The lawmakers alleged some parts of the draft are problematic, claiming it could sideline the Dewan Rakyat from playing a meaningful role in vetting candidates for the country’s top prosecutorial post.

“The national duty as Members of Parliament is not to blindly support any bills put to us but to carefully scrutinise and carry out reforms that promote better governance,” the statement read, adding that MPs would not serve as a “mere rubber stamp”.

Among the points of contention cited is Clause 18 of the amendment, which the lawmakers said only requires the Judicial and Legal Service Commission to inform Parliament of nominated names and allow for comments.

Subang MP Wong Chen, speaking at a press conference in Parliament, said this mechanism should be rejected, labelling it “perfunctory and devoid of genuine oversight”.

“What we must have is a bipartisan parliamentary vetting process for nominees proposed by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, with open and transparent hearings in which Parliament on behalf of the rakyat, is able to rigorously examine nominees,” he said.

Wong said he will vote against the Bill, leaving the decision of whether to follow suit or not to the other MPs.

“At that point, we’ll leave it to individual MPs on how they will vote or not vote. For me, I will definitely not support, unless they make the changes necessary.

“Because informing Parliament of the names and then asking for comments is not what we do. It is not the job of MPs. I think that is a bad thing, seriously,” he added.

As part of the stringent vetting process, the MPs insisted that all candidates submit an independently audited asset declaration.

They said the country cannot afford a situation where a high-ranking public official faces integrity crises, explicitly referencing past allegations that surrounded former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

They acknowledged improvements made since a previous iteration of the bill failed to reach its second reading on March 2, but the group said that the office of the Public Prosecutor wields immense discretionary powers, including the authority to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Wong said the Public Prosecutor must be insulated from executive influence, as the group called for a constructive engagement and reconsider a more measured, comprehensive vetting process before the bill is put to a vote.

The Anwar government currently commands 151 MPs, but a constitutional amendment requires a minimum two-thirds majority of 148 votes.