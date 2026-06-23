KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The government has allocated RM25.2 million for the initial phase of installing solar-powered LED street lights at 32 high-risk and accident-prone locations along highway networks nationwide.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the initiative, under the Madani Monitoring programme, involves the installation of 3,000 light poles to enhance road users’ safety at the identified locations.

He said the project is a proactive measure by the Works Ministry, together with the Finance Ministry and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call when he announced the related allocation in the 2026 Budget in October last year.

“The government takes road accidents very seriously. The original allocation mentioned earlier was RM30 million, but for this initial phase, we are allocating RM25 million first. The remaining funds will be disbursed after we assess requirements from time to time.

“The Letter of Acceptance (SST) has been handed over to the selected contractor today, which means physical works on site can commence immediately. The project is targeted for full completion by the end of November this year,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after handing over the SSTs to four contractors appointed to implement the project, here today.

Also present were Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim, LLM chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, LLM director-general Datuk Mohd Hadzmir Yusoff and Public Works Department director-general Datuk Ibrahim Esa.

Elaborating further, Nanta said the total value of the SSTs issued today amounted to RM25,248,813.08.

Of the amount, 1,005 light poles costing RM8.11 million will be installed at 12 locations along the North-South Expressway (E1) (North), between the Sungai Buloh Interchange and the Gurun Interchange.

Another 567 light poles, with a contract value of RM5.09 million, will be installed at six locations along the Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (E29) and the North-South Expressway (E2) (South), covering the stretch between the Senawang Interchange and the Pedas Linggi Interchange.

Along the E2 (South) stretch between the Ayer Keroh Interchange and the Yong Peng (North) Interchange, 738 light poles will be installed at five locations at a cost of RM6.25 million.

The remaining 690 light poles, valued at RM5.77 million, will be installed at nine locations covering the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (E8) (between Karak and Bentong), the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (between the Chenor Interchange and the Gambang Interchange), and the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (between the Bukit Besi Interchange and the Ajil Interchange).

Meanwhile, Mohd Hadzmir said the LLM uses the MH Roads system to monitor accident data in detail to identify black spots.

“Of the 32 locations identified, nine are officially designated black spots with a serious accident weighting, while the remaining locations are areas with high-risk potential.

“The installation of these solar-powered LED lights will be closely monitored to assess trends in the reduction of accident rates. Upon completion of the project, maintenance responsibilities will be handed over to the respective highway concessionaires under the supervision of the LLM,” he said. — Bernama