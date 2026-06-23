KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened a disciplinary investigation into one of its personnel who recently went viral over allegations of insulting local residents while travelling in China.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the personnel concerned remained on active duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

“I urge all parties to remain calm as PDRM will conduct a thorough investigation. Apart from disciplinary aspects, appropriate action will also be taken if any breach of the law is established,” he told reporters here today.

He reminded all police officers and personnel to uphold proper conduct at all times, whether in Malaysia or abroad, as they remain subject to the force’s regulations and standard operating procedures even when not in uniform.

The controversy involving the social media influencer, who is also a member of the police force, attracted widespread attention, including from foreign media, after she was alleged to have shouted inappropriate remarks while covering her nose in a public area in China.

Earlier, Mohd Khalid officiated the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia (RESPA) at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training College here.

On the welfare of retirees, he expressed hope that the government would reconsider reviewing the warrior’s allowance rate to help former security personnel cope with the rising cost of living.

He said the matter involving allowances for recipients of the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) and Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) decorations was also raised by RESPA President Datuk Meor Chek Hussein Mahayuddin, noting that the rates had not been reviewed for 17 years since 2009. — Bernama