KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Election Commission has reportedly said election candidates from rival parties cannot use the same party or coalition logo when standing in the same constituency.

Berita Harian reported that EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom said the use of a logo is limited to candidates who have been authorised by the party or coalition concerned via a formal letter.

“Only one authorisation is valid. We can determine who has the authority to issue the letter,” he was quoted as saying.

The issue concerns a dispute between PAS and Bersatu, who are likely each other in the same seats while both remain part of Perikatan Nasional.

According to the report, Former EC deputy chairman Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar said Regulation 11(2)(d) of the Election (Conduct of Elections) Regulations bars candidates from different parties from using the same logo.

He said candidates without valid approval to use a party or coalition logo could have their nomination papers rejected, but may still stand as Independents using symbols assigned by the returning officer.