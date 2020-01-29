China protests US bill threatening Tibet sanctions

China has accused the Dalai Lama of trying to split the country. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 29 — Beijing slammed the United States today over Tibet-related legislation that would authorise sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the process of determining the Dalai Lama’s successor.

The bill, passed by the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, proposes freezing any US assets and banning travel to the US by Chinese officials found to be involved in “identifying or installing” a government-approved Dalai Lama.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the legislation “grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs” and urged the US to “do more to benefit mutual trust and cooperation between China and the US rather than the contrary”.

The bill still needs to pass the Senate before heading to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The 14th Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has made India his home since fleeing Tibet in 1959. China accuses him of trying to split the country.

China—which argues it has brought modernisation and development to the Himalayan region—has increasingly hinted it could name the next Dalai Lama, who would presumably be groomed to support Chinese rule.

In 1995, Beijing selected its own Panchen Lama—another influential Tibetan Buddhist position—and detained a six-year-old identified for the role, whom rights groups described as the world’s youngest political prisoner. — AFP