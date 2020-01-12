Report: Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan stand on the stage at the British High Commissioner residency, where they will meet with Graca Machel, widow of former South African president Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg October 2, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 12 — Britain's Queen Elizabeth has called a family meeting for tomorrow to discuss the decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior royals, British media reported.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will meet to discuss the future at Sandringham estate, according to reports by Sky News and the Observer.

Meghan, who is in Canada with her son Archie, is expected to join the meeting by telephone if the time difference allows, the reports added. — Reuters