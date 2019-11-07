Passengers, restaurants struggle with water cutoff at Haneda terminal

The international terminal of Tokyo’s Haneda airport is crowded with tourists to travel abroad on Sunday, December 30, 2018. — Picture by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO via Reuters

TOKYO, Nov 7 — Tokyo’s Haneda airport was grappling with a water supply cutoff at one of its terminals today, with passengers washing their hands with bottled water and some restaurants suspending operations, officials said.

A bar at Terminal 2, which handles domestic flights, was serving wine in plastic cups because it could not wash its glasses, footage on public broadcaster NHK showed.

Flight operations were not disrupted. But the water has been shut off since yesterday, with no timing for when the taps would turn back on.

“We cannot estimate when the water supply will be restored” at Terminal 2, said Kyosuke Hirano, a spokesman at Japan Airport Terminal, which runs Haneda, the world’s fourth-busiest airport.

Toilets, however, have not been affected because they use a different water system, another Japan Airport official said.

Airport Facilities Co, which provides water to the airport, said it suspended the water supply to domestic terminals 1 and 2 yesterday morning after a complaint of salty-tasting water. The international terminal was not affected.

Airport Facilities said it restored water service to Terminal 1 yesterday afternoon, but was still investigating the cause of the salty taste.

Haneda Airport was the world’s fourth-busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2017, according to Airport Council International. — Reuters