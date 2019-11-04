Report: UK’s Liberal Democrat leader sent suspicious package ahead of UK election

Jo Swinson reacts after being announced as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats party in London, July 22, 2019. Swinson has toughened her party’s anti-Brexit stance since taking over as leader in July, promising to cancel Brexit if the Liberal Democrats score an unlikely victory in a widely expected early election. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 4 — Britain’s anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson was the recipient of suspicious package delivered to her office in parliament ahead of the upcoming general election, ITV reported today.

Swinson has toughened her party’s anti-Brexit stance since taking over as leader in July, promising to cancel Brexit if the Liberal Democrats score an unlikely victory in a widely expected early election.

London’s police said they were alerted to the package just before 1000 GMT today in Portcullis House, where many lawmakers have their offices. The police later ruled it was non-hazardous.

The package “has now been assessed as non-suspicious,” the police said in a statement. “No reports of any illness or injuries. The premises have not been evacuated. Enquiries continue.”

There was no immediate comment from the Liberal Democrats. — Reuters