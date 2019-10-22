UK police to interview US diplomat’s wife about fatal crash

Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, parents of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, speak during an interview in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, October 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 22 — British police officers will travel to the United States to interview the wife of a US diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager.

“The suspect has cooperated fully with the police and with the authorities,” Nick Adderley, the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, told reporters.

“She has also requested to be interviewed by British police officers, under caution, in the United States.”

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England used by the US military. — Reuters