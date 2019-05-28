Singapore man slapped with S$300 littering fine after shooting two rubber bands onto public road

A photo of the ticket issued to the man for littering was posted on social media, and quickly became viral. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 28 — A man was fined S$300 (RM915) for littering after he was caught shooting two rubber bands onto a public road, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

A photo of the ticket issued to him was posted on social media, and quickly became viral.

“NEA is aware of the images circulating online of enforcement tickets issued for leaving behind drink cans and throwing rubber bands in a public place,” the agency said.

The incident happened last Thursday (May 23) at Jurong East Central 1 at around noon.

NEA enforcement officers had observed the man walking towards his vehicle and shooting two rubber bands into the air, one after the other. The rubber bands landed on a public road.

The officers then informed the man of his littering offence and issued him a ticket, said NEA.

According to the photo, the man has until July 8 to pay his S$300 fine.

In a separate incident on May 16, two men were fined S$300 each for leaving behind their drink cans on a wooden box outside a unit at Woodlands MRT station, NEA said.

The two offenders paid their fines on May 20.

“We would like to remind the public that littering has environmental consequences, and keeping our environment clean by not littering is a gracious and socially responsible thing to do,” the agency said.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the maximum fine for a littering offence is S$2,000 for the first court conviction, S$4,000 for the second, and S$10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions. First-time offenders are usually fined S$300. — TODAY