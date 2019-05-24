Ex-US marine held by Russia for spying says his case is politically motivated

Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained on suspicion of spying, is escorted inside a court building before a hearing regarding the extension of his detention, in Moscow, May 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 24 — A former US Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying told a court today that the case against him was politically motivated and that he believed Russia was using it as revenge for US sanctions, local agencies reported.

The Moscow court ruled to extend Paul Whelan’s pre-trial detention until the end of August, the Interfax, TASS and RIA news agencies also reported.

Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in jail.

The US embassy said it was extremely concerned after Whelan said earlier he was being subjected to threats and humiliation by a security service investigator. — Reuters