11 pulled alive from rubble in China building collapse

A building in Shanghai's Changning district was being renovated when it collapsed late in the morning, trapping some 20 people inside.

SHANGHAI, May 16 — Rescue services pulled out 11 people alive from a collapsed building in China’s financial hub of Shanghai today, and about same number are believed to be still trapped in the rubble.

The building in Shanghai’s Changning district was being renovated when it collapsed late in the morning, trapping some 20 people inside, the fire service said in a statement.

More than 150 rescuers are on the scene and had pulled out 11 survivors by early afternoon, the fire service said. It did not say how the building collapsed. — Reuters