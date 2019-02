US President Donald Trump waves after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace, ahead of the second US-North Korea summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Feb 27 — US President Donald Trump said today that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will “try very hard to work something out” on denuclearisation and then making North Korea an economic powerhouse, as the two prepare for their second summit.

Trump added in a tweet that he believed China, Russia, Japan and South Korea would help in that endeavour, while dismissing criticism of his intentions on North Korea as false reporting and guessing. — Reuters