European agency says Pakistan airspace closed amid Kashmir tensions

A man looks at a television screen displaying the pictures of the Indian pilots, said to be captured by Pakistan after shooting down two Indian planes, in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 27 — Pakistan has closed its airspace, a European air traffic control agency said today, amid rising tensions and military activity between Pakistan and India.

Brussels-based Eurocontrol, which cordinates the airspace of 41 nations, told airlines in a bulletin that Pakistan’s airspace was closed “with immediate effect”.

Pakistani officials earlier said Pakistan had carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan.

Tension has been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on February 14. — Reuters