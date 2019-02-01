New rules for Singapore cyclists, personal mobility device users and motorists from today

Cyclists and users of personal mobility devices in Singapore will be subjected to new rules that kick in from today. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE – From today, new rules on path- and road-sharing will take effect.

The speed limit for riding bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) on footpaths will be lowered from 15kmh to 10kmh.

It will be mandatory for cyclists to wear helmets when riding on the road. However, cyclists who are crossing the road to get from one public path to another will be exempted.

PMD users must now stop and look out for vehicles at road crossings. Motorists must also slow down and look out for pedestrians and PMD users at the crossings, and allow them to cross the road.

Personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters must have a maximum device speed of 10kmh. Retailers must also display warning notices on their premises, stating the technical criteria for the devices and where they are allowed to be used.

The rules were announced in September last year when the Government accepted the recommendations of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel.

The recommendations aimed to address the increase in the number of reported accidents involving PMDs, bicycles and power-assisted bicycles on public paths.

From 2015 to 2017, the number of such accidents increased from 19 to 128.

The Land Transport Authority said in a press release that these rules are “part of ongoing efforts to foster greater rider responsibility and encourage safe sharing of paths and roads”. — TODAY

