AUGUST 19 — In today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world, meaningful connections with nature are becoming increasingly rare especially for the younger generation.

At the same time, the environmental challenges we face are growing in scale and urgency.

Now more than ever, education about wildlife and biodiversity is not just important but essential.

While schools play a vital role in shaping the minds of young people, they often face limitations such as inadequate funding, limited access to resources and a lack of specialist training in environmental topics.

In contrast, institutions like zoos are uniquely positioned to fill this gap. Through hands-on learning and direct engagement with animals, they offer powerful experiences that foster deeper understanding and lasting empathy towards the natural world.

Zoo Negara Malaysia is a shining example of how zoological institutions can serve as living classrooms. With over 3,000 animals from 300 species, it provides a rich environment for wildlife education.

Zoo Negara is more than just a place to view exotic animals. It is also a conservation-focused learning centre designed to inspire action and awareness among its visitors particularly children and students.

Each year a significant proportion of Zoo Negara’s visitors are students from preschoolers to university graduates.

Many of these visits are organised as part of school activities aimed at strengthening environmental awareness.

Recognising this opportunity, Zoo Negara has developed a series of educational programmes under the banner of its ‘Cikgu Kancil’ package that were designed to educate, inspire and engage young minds.

One of the more popular options is the ‘Kancil Ranger’ programme which includes a one-hour guided walking tour around the zoo.

The experience ends with a multi-animal show at the amphitheatre which combines entertainment with educational value and thus, making it an ideal introduction for younger audiences.

For those who prefer a more flexible approach, ‘Zoo Explorer’ allows students to explore the zoo at their own pace with a worksheet filled with fun animal facts. This encourages not only independent discovery but also teamwork as students collaborate to complete the tasks. Each participant also receives a complimentary notebook as a keepsake of their learning journey.

Other than that, students also get the opportunity to learn about the unique features, behaviours, diets and habitats of various animal groups including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish in the ‘Animazing World’ programme held in Zoo Negara’s Children’s World. The session is delivered by knowledgeable staff to ensure that students walk away with accurate and fascinating insights into the animal kingdom.

Perhaps one of the most engaging offerings is ‘Wildlife Enrichment’ where participants prepare enrichment items for animals such as Malayan sun bears (Helarctos malayanus), porcupines (Hystrix brachyura) and agile wallabies (Macropus agilis).

This involves chopping fruits and packaging them using natural materials like banana leaves and bamboo. It is a fun and creative way to teach students about animal welfare and the importance of stimulating their natural behaviours while also promoting communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Furthermore, ‘Zoo Camp’ offers an overnight experience that includes engaging activities such as night walks, animal feeding and wildlife conservation activities for those looking for a deeper dive.

Tents and sleeping bags are also provided which makes it fully immersive and memorable for participants that are surrounded by nature and wildlife.

Finally, ‘I Am a Zookeeper’ programme gives participants a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a zookeeper.

Students will take part in feeding, cleaning enclosures and even participate in interactive Q&A sessions with the zoo’s staff. It is an inspiring programme that not only deepens appreciation for the work involved in animal care but also introduces participants to potential career paths in conservation.

These programmes do not just teach facts, but they create emotional connections to the natural world as well. It is these emotional connections that play a crucial role in fostering pro-environmental behaviours.

Numerous studies have shown that people who feel bonded with nature are more likely to adopt environmentally friendly practices and actions.

For children in particular, forming early relationships with wildlife can lead to a lifelong commitment to protecting the environment.

This kind of learning where curiosity, compassion and critical thinking are encouraged can be difficult to replicate in the traditional classroom settings.

Zoos like Zoo Negara offer a unique combination of education and experience where students can see, hear and even touch the subjects they are learning about. This sensory engagement helps make the knowledge stick and the message resonate.

Of course, the role of zoos in education is not just about inspiring the young.

Visitors of all ages can benefit from these interactions in addition to gaining a greater appreciation for biodiversity and understanding their role in protecting it.

From grandparents accompanying their grandchildren to teachers guiding student groups, the ripple effect of environmental education in a zoo setting can extend far beyond the gates of the zoo itself.

As we look to the future, the importance of fostering environmental stewardship in the next generation cannot be overstated.

Education remains one of the most powerful tools in combating the biodiversity crisis and zoos are uniquely equipped to wield that tool effectively.

Zoo Negara’s model of interactive and experience-based learning demonstrates the potential of zoological education to inspire action, empathy and hope. In a time when the natural world is under threat, institutions like Zoo Negara are not just places to visit but to learn, connect and grow.

By bridging the gap between knowledge and experience, zoos can help to ensure that future generations are not only informed about conservation but are also genuinely committed to it.

* Dr. Amalina Salleh is with the Education Department, Zoo Negara Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.