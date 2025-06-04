JUNE 4 — We are standing at the threshold of a new era, one not merely defined by technological advancement, but by the rise of intelligence itself.

The Intelligent Age, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and automation, is quietly transforming how societies function, how economies grow, and how nations govern.

Yet, in many parts of the world, public policy has yet to catch up with this new reality. In the past, societies organized themselves around capital, labour, and resources.

Today, the premium lies in data, algorithms, and the capacity to harness them for strategic and social gain.

AI-driven systems now diagnose diseases, trade stocks, optimise supply chains, and predict consumer behaviour with astonishing precision.

But alongside these opportunities come significant risks, job displacement, widening digital divides, ethical dilemmas, and data sovereignty disputes.

The question facing governments is no longer whether to embrace the Intelligent Age, it is how to do so wisely, inclusively, and humanely.

What are the right policies for an intelligent future? At the heart of this challenge lies education.

Nations must urgently modernise their education systems to cultivate not only digital literacy but also the uniquely human skills AI cannot replicate: critical thinking, empathy, creativity, and ethical reasoning.

Equally vital is lifelong learning, a continuous, adaptive approach to reskilling workers displaced by intelligent machines.

Infrastructure, too, must be reimagined. Equitable access to high-speed internet, secure cloud services, and digital platforms is as fundamental today as roads and electricity were in the industrial era.

Public investment in AI research hubs and smart public services can help narrow inequalities and stimulate local innovation ecosystems.

On the regulatory front, governments must strike a delicate balance between enabling AI’s potential and safeguarding public trust.

Clear, transparent frameworks are needed to govern AI ethics, data protection, and cybersecurity.

We are standing at the threshold of a new era, one not merely defined by technological advancement, but by the rise of intelligence itself. — Reuters pic

In doing so, nations must avoid the twin dangers of regulatory paralysis and unchecked technological exploitation. And perhaps most importantly, social safety nets must evolve.

The gig economy, digital labour platforms, and AI-driven automation demand fresh thinking about employment protections, healthcare access, and even the idea of a universal basic income.

Ignoring these social shifts risks leaving millions vulnerable in an economy that increasingly values machines over manpower.

We should not ignore the geopolitics of intelligence.

The Intelligent Age is also redrawing geopolitical lines. Data and AI are now strategic assets, akin to oil in the 20th century.

Nations capable of harnessing AI at scale will enjoy decisive economic and military advantages. This makes international collaboration essential.

From AI ethics to data-sharing protocols and cybersecurity, global standards must be developed to prevent a digital arms race and ensure AI serves the collective good.

Many agree on the need for a new social contract. Ultimately, the Intelligent Age demands more than policy tweaks; it calls for a new social contract.

One that reaffirms the primacy of human dignity in a world where machines grow smarter. One that ensures technology enhances, rather than erodes, the bonds of community, fairness, and trust. And one that recognises that while AI may process vast data sets, the wisdom to govern its use must remain deeply, unapologetically human.

As nations chart their course into this intelligent future, the measure of their success will not lie in how much technology they deploy, but in how well they protect, empower, and uplift their people.

The true measure of global progress will not be how much technology we develop, but how wisely, fairly, and humanely we deploy it.

As nations chart their course into this intelligent future, they must ensure that intelligence, whether artificial or human, serves the cause of human well-being, social justice, and planetary stewardship.

In this Intelligent Age, the choice before us is clear: collaborate to build an inclusive, responsible, and ethical global order, or risk a world where technological power outpaces the wisdom to wield it.

Malaysia is fortunate to have a government that is very much on the path to effectively embrace the many challenges of the Intelligent Age. But, as admitted by many, bringing reforms is no easy task. Change is the biggest obstacle.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an associate fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.