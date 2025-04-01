APRIL 1 — For decades, workplaces have been shaped by experience. The longer you worked, the more you knew.

But in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, that formula no longer holds. Fear of Becoming Obsolete (FOBO) is creeping into workplaces, affecting employees at all levels.

Traditionally associated with ageing workers struggling to keep up with technology, FOBO is no longer just their problem.

It’s a company-wide challenge, one that demands an active, forward-thinking approach. And here’s where Gen Z can make all the difference.

The phenomenon

FOBO isn’t just about an employee’s inability to grasp new tools or processes — it’s about a workplace culture that struggles to adapt to change.

Industries across the board are being reshaped by AI, automation, and digital transformation, leaving many workers, even those in leadership roles, questioning their relevance.

The anxiety that comes with FOBO can lead to resistance against innovation, decreased productivity, and a reluctance to mentor or train younger employees, for fear of being replaced.

The consequences of FOBO extend beyond individual employees. When organisations fail to address it, they risk stagnation.

Innovation slows, collaboration weakens, and the knowledge gap between generations grows wider.

The irony? The people most affected by FOBO often hold key decision-making roles. If they can’t keep up, entire organisations risk being left behind.

Gen Z is the first generation to enter the workforce fully immersed in digital technology. Unlike older employees who had to adapt to digital tools, Gen Z has never known a world without them.

They are natural problem-solvers, instinctively finding more efficient ways to work.

Their ability to navigate new platforms, streamline workflows, and adapt to evolving digital ecosystems makes them an invaluable resource in addressing FOBO.

But it’s not just about digital fluency. Gen Z has a different relationship with knowledge-sharing.

Unlike previous generations that viewed expertise as something acquired over years of experience, Gen Z understands that learning is continuous.

They thrive in environments where collaboration and shared learning are the norm. This mindset makes them uniquely capable of helping colleagues across generations future-proof their skills.

The power of reverse mentoring and collaborative upskilling

One of the most effective ways to bridge the FOBO gap is through reverse mentoring — where younger employees guide older colleagues in navigating new technologies and trends.

Unlike traditional mentorship, which focuses on passing down institutional knowledge, reverse mentoring fosters a two-way exchange.

Gen Z can share their digital expertise, while older employees contribute their industry experience and leadership insights.

Companies that have embraced reverse mentoring report stronger intergenerational collaboration, improved adaptability, and a more innovative workplace culture.

But for this to work, it requires more than just assigning mentors and mentees.

Organisations need to foster an environment where learning is not seen as a weakness but as a shared responsibility.

In addition to reverse mentoring, collaborative upskilling is another key approach. Instead of formal training programs that feel rigid and hierarchical, companies can create peer-led workshops where employees of all ages learn from one another.

Gen Z employees can lead sessions on AI tools, automation, and digital best practices, while senior employees can provide context on industry shifts and business strategies.

When learning is integrated into daily workflows rather than treated as an occasional necessity, FOBO is significantly reduced.

Of course, resistance to change is inevitable. Some employees may feel uncomfortable learning from younger colleagues.

Others may see requests to upskill as a sign that they are falling behind. This is where organisational culture plays a crucial role.

The key is collaboration, not condescension. Psychological safety must be prioritised — employees should feel comfortable admitting when they don’t know something, without fear of judgment.

Leaders can set the tone by openly participating in learning initiatives, demonstrating that continuous upskilling is not just for junior employees but for everyone.

Another important step is recognising and celebrating progress. Whether it’s an employee mastering a new tool or a successful reverse mentoring session, acknowledging these moments reinforces a culture of continuous learning.

When employees see the tangible benefits of upskilling — whether it’s improved efficiency, stronger collaboration, or career growth—resistance naturally decreases.

The bridge to the future is here

FOBO is not just an individual concern — it’s a collective workplace challenge that requires proactive solutions.

Organisations that successfully navigate this shift will be those that encourage knowledge-sharing across generations, create spaces for continuous learning, and empower younger employees to lead where they excel.

For Gen Z, this is an opportunity to shape the future of work. Rather than being frustrated by outdated processes or reluctant colleagues, we can take the lead in making learning a workplace norm.

In a world where obsolescence is a constant risk, the real power lies in those who help others stay ahead of the curve.

* Ts Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publications and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.