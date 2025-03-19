MARCH 19 — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to stress the importance of screening and early treatment in improving patient outcomes. Detecting colorectal cancer in its early stages significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. Once prescribed an individualised treatment plan, patients should adhere to it to ensure optimal effectiveness. In addition, ongoing treatment should be complemented by regular monitoring from healthcare professionals to track progress and make necessary adjustments for better management of the disease.

Use of supplements by colorectal cancer patients

Standard treatments are the cornerstone of colorectal cancer management. Yet, some patients might explore additional options such as supplements, hoping these products may offer potential benefits. Moreover, research suggests that certain vitamins, minerals, and trace elements could help prevent cancer progression, reduce chemotherapy side effects, and improve overall well-being.

For example, vitamins B, C, and D will strengthen the immune system, enhancing the body’s ability to fight the disease. Additionally, compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, such as vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, and selenium can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and inflammation. Probiotics may promote gut health, which is particularly beneficial for patients undergoing chemotherapy, as this treatment can cause side effects affecting the gastrointestinal tract.

The supportive effects of supplements can improve the quality of life for colorectal cancer patients. While supplements may offer general health benefits, they should never replace standard cancer treatments. Patients are advised to consult healthcare providers before using supplements to ensure they are safe, appropriate for individual needs, and do not interfere with the prescribed treatments.

Beware of deceptive tactics by unregistered supplement sellers

In the hope of achieving total remission from cancer, some patients may resort to any method they believe would help eliminate cancer cells, including the use of unregistered supplements sold by unauthorised sellers. Advertisements with exaggerated claims about the safety and efficacy of these supplements can persuade desperate patients to purchase and use such products.

This desperation can cause patients to underestimate the severity of their condition or ignore crucial advice from healthcare professionals. They may be misled into using unregistered supplements as alternative or complementary treatments, which can delay evidence-based medical interventions and potentially worsen their prognosis.

Manufacturers of unregistered supplements often fail to meet quality control standards, increasing the risk of product contamination. These products frequently contain unverified ingredients or harmful substances, which can lead to adverse effects, drug interactions, or even toxicity. For example, certain unregistered supplements may interfere with the absorption or metabolism of chemotherapy drugs, increasing the risk of dangerous interactions with conventional cancer treatments.

A general view of a pharmacy in Selayang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

In addition to the risk of drug interactions, the use of unregistered supplements poses significant health risks to patients, as these products are not evaluated for quality or safety. They are not tested for the presence of heavy metals such as mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Consuming supplements with excessive levels of these toxic metals can lead to serious health issues, including kidney failure, nervous system damage, and impaired brain development.

Advice to patients

It is crucial for colorectal cancer patients to consult healthcare providers before using any supplements to ensure they do not interfere with their treatment outcomes. Patients should adhere to their prescribed treatment plan, which is proven to be effective and tailored to the specific stage and type of colorectal cancer. Additionally, they should be cautious of products claiming to cure colorectal cancer, especially if these claims are not supported by scientific evidence.

Before purchasing or using any supplements, patients should check the registration status of the product using the Product Search function on the NPRA website (www.npra.gov.my). Alternatively, the NPRA Product Status mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei AppGallery. To verify a product’s status, patients can search by product name, active ingredient, or registration number.

Patients are also advised to verify the authenticity of a product’s hologram safety label. This can be done using the FarmaChecker mobile application. Alternatively, the authenticity of the Farmatag™ hologram safety label can be verified with an ultraviolet (UV) scanner, available at most community pharmacies.

* Mohd Shahiri Abd Ghapar and A. Yaashini Anamalai are pharmacists at the Pharmacy Practice and Development Division, Health Ministry, and at Hospital Putrajaya, respectively.

