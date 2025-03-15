MARCH 15 — Recently a friend contacted me because he was worried about his swollen and bleeding gums.

Apparently, he was hospitalised for a week and had not been brushing his teeth during the one-week stay in the hospital.

I believe he is not the only one who neglects their oral health when they are sick. Most people do not brush their teeth when they are sick.

Actually, brushing teeth plays an important role when you are sick. Imagine, you need to take a lot of medication, some are sugar coated especially medication for kids, this will lead to caries for those children on long-term medication.

Prior to checking into the hospital, one should make sure to bring along a toothbrush and toothpaste. This will ensure the oral cavity is constantly kept at its most ideal condition.

A good set of teeth will enable you to eat well, which means good intake of nutrients and help with recovery.

The next crucial aspect before undergoing major operation, it is advisable to visit the dentist and get a thorough cleaning and also to get treatment for the teeth.

This way, you are ready to have proper nutrients which will help you to recover in no time. Don’t forget to clean the tongue as well because the tongue tends to be coated with a thick layer of plaque. It not only hinders the enjoyment of food, but also harbours a lot of bacteria.

The author says oral health matters — even when you’re unwell so don’t skip brushing your teeth! — Pixabay pic

Various studies done on patients staying in the hospitals had shown that poor oral hygiene will affect nutritional intake, increased length of hospital stays, and risk of getting pneumonia.

The oral bacteria have a strong relationship with the gut bacteria. When there is imbalance in the oral cavity, these bacteria will indirectly affect the gut bacteria ecosystem and cause additional problems.

One should always maintain a healthy lifestyle. Simple steps like taking a balanced diet, regular exercise and getting sufficient sleep have become a luxury for people living in urban area.

This is the best way to prepare yourself to fight back when illness strikes. Not only will we not succumb completely, but a short rest will also be sufficient for the body to recover.

Unfortunately, most of us are always stuck in a traffic jam, rushing to meet work related deadlines, depriving ourselves of proper meals, and rest time. All these lead to physical stress and also unseen stress, a burnout of systemic health.

Taking probiotics will also help the body to cope with stress. Probiotics can regulate the serotonin, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, cortisol and thereby help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Going back to the friend who contacted me for his gum problems, his problem had been solved after receiving gum therapy.

I also emphasised to him the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene on a regular basis, and even more so not to neglect oral health if he ever has to battle systemic illness.

We must always remember that the mouth is part of the body and it is the gateway to the body. Oral health is a window to your overall health.

*Dr Cheah Chia Wei is a senior lecturer and consultant periodontist at the Department of Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.