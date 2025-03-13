MARCH 13 — I still remember the close call my family experienced during our trip back to our hometown in Kedah. As children, we always depended on our father to do the heavy lifting, including driving long hours during festive seasons.

One particular journey took a frightening turn when he briefly dozed off at the wheel, jolting awake just in time to avoid a crash. At that time, we were unfamiliar with the term “microsleep.” Did it mean a person needed less sleep? Or was it related to sleep deprivation?

We soon learned that microsleep refers to brief, involuntary episodes of sleep while a person is awake—an alarming condition that endangers not just the driver but also passengers and innocent bystanders.

In Malaysia, road accidents tend to peak during festive seasons such as Hari Raya, Deepavali, and Chinese New Year, as highways become congested with travellers heading back to their hometowns. To curb these accidents, Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) has conducted OPS Sikap since 2001, a nationwide operation aimed at promoting road safety.

Despite such efforts, the question remains — how many of these accidents are linked to microsleep? Fatigue-related crashes are often underreported, yet they pose a significant risk, particularly among drivers who embark on long-haul journeys with inadequate rest.

While microsleep is frequently associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), other sleep disorders can also contribute to its occurrence. Conditions such as insomnia, restless legs syndrome, epilepsy, and narcolepsy may all lead to episodes of microsleep, making accurate diagnosis by a medical professional essential.

The good news is that symptoms of these conditions can often be managed or reduced through targeted treatment and by improving sleep hygiene.

The author warns microsleep can turn a festive journey into a tragedy. Prioritising rest isn’t just about health — it’s about protecting lives on the road. — Picture by Hari Anggara

But what exactly is sleep hygiene? Sleep hygiene refers to a set of practices that promote quality sleep and reduce sleep disturbances. Some key sleep hygiene practices include:

• Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time daily, even on weekends.

• Avoiding caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals close to bedtime.

• Creating a comfortable sleep environment — cool, dark, and quiet.

• Reducing screen time at least an hour before sleep, as blue light from devices can interfere with melatonin production.

• Engaging in regular physical activity, but avoiding intense workouts right before bedtime.

In conjunction with World Sleep Day, it is crucial to highlight the importance of sleep for overall health and well-being. Established in 2008 by the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM), now known as the World Sleep Society (WSS), this annual event is observed every March to promote sleep health on a global scale.

Unlike disease-specific awareness days, World Sleep Day focuses on the benefits of quality sleep, emphasizing how good sleep hygiene can help individuals wake up feeling refreshed and alert. The event has grown significantly over the years, with activities ranging from educational talks to national media campaigns aimed at spreading awareness. However, there is still much work to be done in reaching underserved regions and integrating sleep health into mainstream public health initiatives.

As we approach the next festive season, let us not underestimate the dangers of sleep deprivation and microsleep. A well-rested driver is a safer driver, and prioritizing sleep is not just a personal choice — it is a responsibility to everyone on the road.

Let’s take sleep seriously, for the sake of our loved ones and our community.

*Julius Goh is a clinical lecturer and consultant otorhinolaryngologist at the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.