MARCH 11 — Reading in a park here in Malaysia was a more practical choice than relocating to India.

When we started Kuala Lumpur Reads in May 2023, it was driven by nothing more than idealism — taking inspiration from Bangalore’s Cubbon Reads and the sprouts of Reads chapters across Indian cities and among the Indian diaspora internationally. While our initial goal was to simply read in the park, we quickly realised that Kuala Lumpur Reads, and indeed the Reads movement as a whole, was about more than just reading and recreation. We were encouraging social cohesion and advocating for the active use of green public spaces as a no-cost third place.

‘Third place’ is having a moment.

As a concept, it was coined in 1989 by Ray Oldenburg in his book, The Great Good Place. He defines it as “a generic designation for a great variety of public places that host the regular, voluntary, informal, and happily anticipated gatherings of individuals beyond the realms of home and work.” He critiques the modern urban environment, arguing that people are reduced to clients, customers, workers, and commuters, further isolating them and limiting their roles as human beings.

“Several factors contribute to the characteristic homeliness of third places. First, and recalling Emerson’s observations, there are no temples built to friendship. Third places, that is, are not constructed as such. Rather, establishments built for other purposes are commandeered by those seeking a place where they can linger in good company. Usually, it is the older place that invites this kind of takeover. Newer places are more wedded for the purposes for which they were built. Maximum profits are expected and not from a group of hangers-on. Newer places also tend to emerge in prime locations with the expectation of capitalising on a high volume of transient customers.” — The Great Good Place, pg 36

However, as this emerging discourse resurfaces, it is worth acknowledging that Oldenburg’s writing was deeply problematic and offensively male-centric. His interpretation of third place reflects traditional and discriminatory views of third places as being a space for male camaraderie and to escape domestic pressures. He reinforces gender roles, social norms and domestic expectations, further implying that women find sufficient social fulfilment at home.

According to the author, Kuala Lumpur Reads is a social mission that is community-driven. It exists purely for the pleasure of reading in a green environment in silence with one another. It is slow, communal living, and in a way, epitomises social well-being.

So consider this selective reinterpretation of his work. To qualify as third place, a space must be on neutral ground so people can gather freely at leisure. It acts as a leveller, meaning it is inclusive and accessible without formal admission criteria. It should have a loose structure, conveniently located, allowing people to come and go as they please. It must have regulars. Those who add a sense of familiarity. The mood should be playful, offering a home away from home. Low profile, its value intrinsic rather than driven by advertisement. At its core, the main activity should be conversation.

At Kuala Lumpur Reads, we maintain the silence — although conversations are almost always struck by the end of the sessions.

We meet every Saturday morning for a couple of hours to read silently in Perdana Botanical Garden. Readers come anytime and leave as they please, and they are welcome, if they wish, to gather at the end for a group photo. There is no registration and no fees. Free public access was non-negotiable. We are not a book club with mandatory reading and a need for sharp use of intellect. There is nothing to purchase. We do not use our platform for commercial activity or promote businesses or brands in ways that could be a means to profit or financial gain.

Are we a third place? Perhaps — with a modern reassessment of Oldenburg’s original work. At the very least, Kuala Lumpur Reads, we’d argue, is a public good.

Participation shapes how public spaces are used, signalling the need to prioritise the purposeful design of parks and public infrastructure. Reading in the park silently together is, in its own way, profoundly transformative. One that reveals how much Malaysians enjoy reading in open, green spaces — come and you’ll see it for yourself.

Where commercialisation and consumerism have become the norm, Kuala Lumpur Reads prioritises human and social well-being, placing social and cultural productivity, over economic productivity.

Join us with a book every Saturday, 8.30am to 10.30am at Perdana Botanical Garden. Or, better yet, start a local Reads chapter in a park near you.

