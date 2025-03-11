KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — In a world where scrolling through social media has become the norm, more and more people in the Greater Klang Valley are turning to an unexpected escape: silent reading in public parks.

Every Saturday morning, close to 100 people gather at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here for two hours, choosing to immerse themselves in books rather than their devices.

They don’t talk to each other, and if they have to, they whisper so as not to disrupt the serenity around them.

These readers are part of a growing movement called Kuala Lumpur Reads (KL Reads for short) that has sprouted offshoots from Cheras to Cyberjaya — one page at a time.

“It started off with only four or five people, but over the last few months, tens of people are turning up,” Kyra Rizal, a 25-year-old web designer who regularly attends these silent reading sessions, told Malay Mail when approached during one encounter.

“I work remotely from home. Joining the reading sessions allows me to get a breath of fresh air and reconnect with the outside world,” Kyra, an avid reader of books on science and history, said.

How it started

The KL Reads movement was founded in May 2023 by a public health professional who only wanted to be known as Navina after she saw a similar silent reading movement in Bangalore, India called Cubbon Reads.

“KL Reads has never missed a Saturday since, rain or shine,” Navina said.

KL Reads founder, who only wanted to be known as Navina, said the movement has been attracting a steady stream of readers since relocating to the Perdana Botanical Gardens. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The local movement reached 90 consecutive sessions as of February 15.

“Some weeks, it would just be me, alone, and many other weeks, just my partner Sadho Ram and I. Our best days saw maybe six readers,” she said.

But since relocating from Bukit Kiara Federal Park in Taman Tun Dr Ismail to the Perdana Botanical Gardens, KL Reads has been attracting a steady stream of followers.

Navina said the venue change was due to upgrading works at the Bukit Kiara Park.

Explaining the group activity, Navina, a classic literature enthusiast, believes it works because reading as a collective transforms what is usually a “solitary activity” into something more “meaningful and memorable”.

“People need some form of social interaction, so this is especially helpful for introverts who would be more comfortable with low-stakes social interaction. There is a sense of community.

“There is also routine and accountability.

“Many readers have told us that they concentrate better at KL Reads. They tell us that they’ve struggled to either find time to read or hold attention long enough to read, but KL Reads helps them.

“Someone told us they’ve had this one book for 12 years, but since joining us, they’ve finally taken the time and interest to read the book,” she said.

Creating and strengthening bonds

Aina Fazlin Ibrahim and her family of five are a familiar sight at the park on Saturdays, even on rainy mornings.

The 45-year-old veterinarian said the silent reading sessions allow her family members to calm down after their morning jog.

“Kids run around the park, and when they see people reading, they will also find a book and that helps wind them down.

“This is a good place for parents to inculcate the reading habit in children,” she told Malay Mail.

Friendships have also formed at these reading sessions.

Puteri Amirah Ahmad Ghazali, Chalene Prismus, Izzah Ramli, Sasha Hanizam and Dalila Redzwan were total strangers until they were brought together at one part reading session after connecting with each other through an all-girls chatroom invitation on the Telegram app.

Now, it has become their weekly ritual.

“We bonded after the first meet. Being part of a collective is nice, and since some of us are introverts, this is a safe space for us to get out and meet people,” Sasha said.

(From left) Puteri Amirah Ahmad Ghazali, Chalene Prismus, Izzah Ramli, Sasha Hanizam and Dalila Redzwan became friends after meeting at their first KL Reads session. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Sister chapters

Aishah Nadhirah Ahmad Nazmi, who counts herself one of the first members of KL Reads, now curates a silent reading community in her Cheras neighbourhood.

Since last year, the Cheras sessions run concurrently with KL Reads on Saturday mornings.

“Since the Perdana Botanical Gardens is far from where I live, I thought it was time to start one near my house.

“Usually, we only have less than 10 regular readers and on some days, it is just me,” Aishah, a 25-year-old research assistant and postgraduate student, told Malay Mail.

Puteri N. Balqis, a copywriter based in Cyberjaya, also curates a similar chapter at Taman Tasik Cyberjaya every Sunday morning.

“I thought a similar movement can flourish there because Cyberjaya has a vibrant community of university students, young professionals and young families.

“We just started about a month ago. We had 20 readers in the first week and it jumped to some 60 to 70 readers last week,” she said.