MARCH 4 — For decades, middle management has been seen as a natural career step — a reward for experience and hard work. But Gen Z isn’t buying into that narrative.

According to a recent Financial Times article, they are increasingly turning away from middle management roles, a trend commonly referred to as “conscious unbossing.”

Unlike previous generations who climbed the corporate ladder without question, many young professionals today are consciously opting out of middle management roles.

It’s not a case of laziness or entitlement, as some critics might claim. Instead, it’s a calculated decision driven by different workplace priorities, shifting expectations, and a deeper understanding of work-life balance.

Employers who fail to recognise and adapt to this shift may struggle to retain young talent and build a sustainable leadership pipeline.

One of the main reasons Gen Z is hesitant to step into middle management is the increasing pressure and diminishing rewards that come with these roles.

Traditionally, middle managers were the backbone of organisations, responsible for translating executive decisions into actionable plans.

But today, they’re often caught between leadership’s demands and employees’ needs, expected to do more with fewer resources.

With job responsibilities expanding beyond reasonable limits —without a proportional increase in pay, autonomy, or job security —it’s no surprise that young professionals are reluctant to step into these positions.

They see middle management as a stress trap rather than a stepping stone to success.

Another factor is the generational shift in how work is valued. Gen Z prioritises meaningful work, personal growth, and flexibility over rigid career paths.

Many don’t see middle management as adding value in the way they want to contribute. They prefer roles where they can innovate, collaborate, and make an impact — without being bogged down by excessive administrative tasks or bureaucratic inefficiencies.

For them, leadership isn’t about titles or hierarchy but about influence and contribution. They’re more drawn to project-based leadership, cross-functional teamwork, and roles that allow them to lead initiatives without being confined to traditional managerial structures.

The rise of digital communication and remote work has further reduced the need for traditional middle management structures.

Gen Z is comfortable navigating flat hierarchies, leveraging technology to collaborate directly with senior leaders and peers.

In a world where Slack, Zoom, and other digital tools enable seamless communication, the old model of management — where information trickles down through layers of authority — feels outdated.

Younger employees don’t need a manager to act as a go-between; they want direct access to decision-makers and the ability to contribute ideas without unnecessary red tape.

So, what can employers do to adapt? First, organisations need to rethink the structure and purpose of middle management roles.

Instead of expecting young professionals to take on outdated, overly burdensome positions, companies should redesign these roles to focus on mentorship, strategic problem-solving, and empowerment rather than micromanagement.

If middle management becomes more about facilitating collaboration and less about enforcing rigid workflows, it may become a more attractive option for Gen Z employees.

Second, businesses should explore alternative leadership models that align with Gen Z’s preferences. This could include more fluid career paths where employees can take on leadership responsibilities in a project-based manner rather than through permanent management positions.

Rotational leadership roles, where employees gain experience in different leadership capacities without committing to a full-time managerial position, could also be an effective solution.

Finally, companies need to address the work-life balance concerns that make middle management unappealing in the first place.

Offering better support systems, reducing administrative burdens through automation, and providing clearer pathways for career growth can make leadership roles more attractive.

If young professionals see management as a meaningful, well-supported role rather than an exhausting uphill battle, they may be more willing to step into it.

Gen Z’s reluctance to embrace middle management isn’t a crisis — it’s an opportunity for businesses to evolve.

By acknowledging and adapting to these changing expectations, companies can build more agile, engaged, and forward-thinking leadership structures.

The traditional career ladder may no longer be the only path to success, but with the right adjustments, organisations can create a new model of leadership that works for everyone.

* Ts Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.