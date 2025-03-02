MARCH 2 — Malaysia’s healthcare system, once a source of national pride for its relatively affordable care and widespread accessibility, is now facing a convergence of crises that threaten its very foundation. While past achievements in public health are undeniable, a series of deeply concerning ‘red flags’, a burgeoning non-communicable disease (NCD) epidemic, a rapidly ageing population, chronic underfunding, a misallocation of resources, a demoralised workforce, and a lagging digital infrastructure which demand immediate and systemic reform, not piecemeal adjustments. The current trajectory is unsustainable, placing the health and well-being of millions of Malaysians at risk.

The sheer scale of the NCD crisis in Malaysia is staggering. The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 reveals that 17.5 per cent of adults battle diabetes, 29.3 per cent grapple with hypertension, and a shocking 54.4 per cent are classified as overweight or obese. These statistics are not mere numbers; they represent a profound human cost such as lives cut short, families burdened by chronic illness, and a workforce diminished by disability. The economic toll is equally alarming, with the direct healthcare costs of NCDs estimated to be at least RM100.79 billion (5.81 per cent of Malaysia’s 2023 GDP), a figure that fails to fully capture the devastating impact on productivity and long-term economic growth.

Malaysia is rapidly ageing. Projections indicate that by 2044, over 14 per cent of the population will be 65 or older, a dramatic increase from 7.4 per cent in 2023. This demographic shift presents an unprecedented challenge to a healthcare system already stretched to its limits. Older individuals require more frequent and complex medical care, often for multiple chronic conditions. Yet, Malaysia is demonstrably unprepared for this demographic reality. A critical shortage of geriatric specialists, woefully inadequate long-term care facilities, and a lack of integrated care pathways for the elderly threaten to create a two-tiered healthcare system, where access to quality care becomes increasingly determined by financial status, not need.

The financial foundation of Malaysia’s public healthcare system is crumbling. While providing essential services, the system’s reliance on government funding, currently at 4.93 per cent of GDP (RM90,760.20 million in 2023), falls significantly short of international recommendations and the escalating demands of a growing and ageing population. This chronic underfunding has created a cascade of negative consequences such as overcrowded public hospitals, unacceptable waiting times for specialist consultations and procedures, and persistent shortages of essential medicines and equipment. Compounding this is a fundamental misallocation of resources. The system prioritises expensive curative care in hospitals, while neglecting the crucial areas of primary care and preventative health initiatives, the very interventions that could stem the tide of NCDs and reduce long-term healthcare costs.

The writer says Malaysian public healthcare must move beyond the current heavy reliance on general taxation and suggests a focus shift on preventing diseases rather than expensive cures. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The backbone of any healthcare system is its workforce, and Malaysia’s public healthcare professionals are facing a crisis of morale and retention. Low salaries, excessive workloads, and limited opportunities for professional development have created a deeply demoralising environment. This has fuelled a significant brain drain, with skilled doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals seeking better prospects in the private sector or overseas. The resulting staff shortages in public hospitals directly impact the quality of care, leading to longer wait times, increased pressure on remaining staff, and a heightened risk of medical errors.

In an era defined by technological advancements, Malaysia’s healthcare system lags dangerously behind in digitalisation. The lack of a comprehensive, integrated electronic health record (EHR) system is a major impediment to efficient and effective care. This absence of seamless information sharing between healthcare providers leads to fragmented care, unnecessary duplication of tests, and an increased risk of preventable medical errors. The vast potential of digital health technologies to improve patient care, streamline administrative processes, and generate crucial data for public health planning which remains largely untapped, representing a significant strategic disadvantage.

Several critical policy disputes further exacerbate the systemic challenges. The ongoing debate over mandatory medicine price displays, while intended to improve transparency, highlights the tension between patient affordability and the financial viability of private providers. The unresolved issue of co-payments between insurers and policyholders creates uncertainty and financial hardship for patients. This policy paralysis sends a clear message in which the urgent needs of the healthcare system are being sacrificed to political expediency and vested interests.

Strategies to improve

A fundamental overhaul of healthcare financing is paramount. Malaysia must transition towards a more sustainable model that moves beyond the current heavy reliance on general taxation. This requires exploring alternative financing mechanisms, including a national health insurance scheme, potentially with



mandatory contributions from employers and employees, alongside a robustly regulated private insurance sector. Crucially, this financial reform must be



accompanied by a strategic reallocation of resources. A significant shift in emphasis and funding is needed from expensive curative care towards preventative measures.

This includes substantial investment in public health campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles, expanded access to early screening programs for NCDs, and



strengthening primary care services to act as the first line of defence and reduce the burden on hospitals.

Addressing the human resource crisis within the public healthcare sector is equally critical. Competitive remuneration packages, improved working conditions, and clear career progression pathways are essential to attract and retain skilled doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals. This investment in human capital must be coupled with a rapid acceleration of digital transformation. Implementing a nationwide, integrated electronic health record (EHR) system is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for efficient data management, improved care coordination, and informed decision-making. The government must prioritise digital literacy training for healthcare workers and incentivise the adoption of digital health technologies.

Finally, fostering a more collaborative and transparent healthcare ecosystem is essential. This involves strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs), but with stringent regulations and oversight to prevent exploitation and ensure equitable access to quality care for all Malaysians. Clear guidelines, transparent tendering processes, and robust performance monitoring are crucial for successful PPPs.

Furthermore, a culture of transparency and accountability must be instilled throughout the entire healthcare system. This includes publicly accessible data on



healthcare spending, performance metrics for hospitals and clinics, and mechanisms for patients to provide feedback and lodge complaints. Ultimately, a reformed healthcare system must be accountable to the people it serves.

Malaysia’s healthcare system is at a crossroads. The ‘red flags’ are undeniable, and the consequences of inaction are severe. Continuing with the current trajectory will lead to a system that is increasingly unaffordable, inaccessible, and unable to meet the evolving health needs of the population. A bold and comprehensive reform agenda, guided by the principles of equity, sustainability, and quality, is urgently needed. This requires political will, stakeholder collaboration, and a commitment to long-term investment in the health and well-being of the Malaysian people. The health of the nation depends on it.

*The writer is a researcher and Islamic finance consultant.

