FEBRUARY 12 — Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated globally to recognise radio’s role in shaping societies, preserving cultures, and fostering communication. In Malaysia, this occasion carries even greater significance, not only as a tribute to the nation’s broadcasting heritage but also as a reflection of the architectural legacy of Wisma Angkasapuri — a landmark that has long stood as the heart of national media and cultural identity.

A symbol of Malaysia’s modern identity

Perched atop Putra Hill and overlooking the Federal Highway, Wisma Angkasapuri, commonly known as Wisma RTM, is more than just a broadcasting hub. As travellers pass along the highway, its bold and imposing silhouette commands attention, representing Malaysia’s post-independence architectural aspirations. Designed by Canadian architect Nicholas James Pappas, Angkasapuri exemplifies Modern Regional Architecture, a style that integrates international modernism with local climatic and cultural considerations.

Wisma Angkasapuri features terrazzo concrete shield-like shading devices and a striking barrel vault roof facade. — Picture courtesy of Zuraini Md Ali and Nurul Alia Ahamad

Malaysia’s broadcasting journey, however, predates Angkasapuri. Established in 1946, Radio Malaya was initially based in Singapore before relocating to Kuala Lumpur in 1959. It operated from a temporary studio on Jalan Young before moving to Federal House near the Sultan Abdul Samad Building. As the demand for broadcasting grew, the need for a dedicated, state-of-the-art facility became clear, leading to the construction of Angkasapuri between 1966 and 1968.

The name Angkasapuri, derived from “angkasa” (space) and “puri” (city), symbolises its role as a “city in the sky,” constantly transmitting the nation’s voices. With its monumental form and functional layout, the building reflects the era’s optimism, embracing modern technology while adapting to Malaysia’s tropical climate.

Architectural and functional design

Angkasapuri’s design incorporates elements of tropical architecture, featuring large overhangs, open corridors, and strategic orientation to enhance natural ventilation. Its modernist concrete façade is equipped with sun-shading devices inspired by the rebab, a traditional musical instrument, offering both aesthetic appeal and protection against Malaysia’s humid and rainy climate.

Built in two phases, the complex houses radio and television studios, technical facilities, offices, and a 1,000-seat auditorium designed for live broadcasts. At its core was the vision of Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, who laid its foundation stone on December 12, 1966. His goal was to create a facility that would serve as a national unifier, disseminating information, promoting cultural understanding, and fostering a shared national identity. The completion of Angkasapuri in 1968 marked a turning point in Malaysia’s broadcasting history, paving the way for rapid media development.

A modern evolution

Recognising the need for modernisation, Angkasapuri underwent a significant transformation with the development of Angkasapuri Kota Media, a state-of-the-art broadcasting facility completed in 2021. Designed by GDP Architects, this RM860 million project was inaugurated on October 26, 2022, by the ninth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, ushering in a new era of architectural and technological innovation.

The new Angkasapuri Media City is a contemporary landmark that represents the future of digital broadcasting. — Picture courtesy of Zuraini Md Ali and Nurul Alia Ahamad

While maintaining the legacy of its predecessor, Angkasapuri Kota Media embraces contemporary architectural trends and cutting-edge facilities. It features three state-of-the-art television studios (M1, M2, and M3), a music recording studio, and a 1,000-seat auditorium. The complex also includes an 18-floor office tower, advanced television and radio studios, and one of the longest escalators in any Malaysian government building, spanning 34.5 metres. This new complex stands as a testament to Malaysia’s commitment to digital broadcasting, ensuring that its national media infrastructure remains at the forefront of the industry.

Preserving architectural legacy in the digital age

As Malaysia celebrates World Radio Day, Angkasapuri stands as a reminder of the deep connection between architecture and media in the nation’s history. Its evolution from a 1960s modernist icon to a 21st-century digital media hub exemplifies Malaysia’s ability to balance heritage preservation with technological progress. More than just a building, Angkasapuri remains a cultural and architectural landmark, embodying the nation’s broadcasting legacy and its vision for the future.

In an era of rapid technological change, radio continues to be a vital medium, reaching diverse communities and preserving linguistic and cultural heritage. Angkasapuri, with its historical and architectural significance, remains a powerful symbol of Malaysia’s resilience and commitment to progress. As we celebrate World Radio Day, we also celebrate the structures that have shaped our national narrative, bridging the past, present, and future through the enduring power of sound and space.

* Zuraini Md Ali is an Associate Professor at the Building Surveying Department, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya. Nurul Alia Ahamad is a Senior Lecturer at Taylor’s University’s School of Architecture, Building and Design.

