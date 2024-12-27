DECEMBER 27 — Let’s not mince words — this isn’t a conflict. It’s not a “cycle of violence,” and it damn sure isn’t about “self-defence.” What we’re witnessing in Gaza is genocide, live-streamed, yet somehow obscured, buried, and dismissed. The kind of horror that should make headlines, but instead, finds itself suffocated by the West’s collective yawn. Because nothing sells quite like denial when complicity is the product.

It’s not just bombs. Genocide wears many faces. It starves, it poisons water supplies, it denies medical aid. In Gaza, it wears the mask of 2,000-pound bombs, a 17-year blockade, and surgical precision in targeting not just lives but the very fabric of existence. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) have called it what it is. So have Israeli Holocaust scholars. Yet, the reaction? Deafening silence — or worse, justification.

Western leaders, ever the masters of realpolitik, supply Israel with the tools — drones, munitions, diplomatic cover —to carry out what the International Court of Justice suggested was a plausible case of genocide months ago. But the court’s rulings gather dust while Gaza’s rubble piles high.

Genocide’s toolkit: From water wars to kill zones

Forget gas chambers or machetes; this genocide comes armed with something more insidious — water deprivation. HRW’s 185-page report detailed Israel’s coordinated assault on Gaza’s access to water. Pipelines destroyed, solar panels obliterated, repair crews killed. It’s a modern rebranding of ancient warfare: deny the enemy life itself. MSF calls it a “death trap”; HRW terms it “extermination.”

This isn’t accidental. Intent is as clear as the Mediterranean sky over Gaza. From the systematic destruction of infrastructure to the outright execution of civilians in “kill zones,” genocidal purpose echoes in every airstrike and blockade. Even the soldiers admit it: “pure evil,” one reservist called it. Others describe competitions over who can kill the most Palestinians.

And the West? It turns a blind eye. Denial is cheap, especially when you’re profiting from the war machine. Billionaire-owned media play their part, muddying waters with language of “both sides” and “cycles of violence.” As if equating a trapped, starved population with one of the world’s most advanced militaries isn’t absurd.

“The final stage”

Omer Bartov and Amos Goldberg, Holocaust scholars, warn of genocide’s “final stage.” This isn’t hyperbole. The scale of destruction is unprecedented, dwarfing even modern wars. More than two nuclear bombs’ worth of explosives have pulverized Gaza. Entire neighbourhoods turned to ash, hospitals reduced to rubble, and aid blockaded so effectively it might as well be a weapon itself.

It’s a pattern. When Israel herded civilians into Rafah, promising safety, it bombed them anyway — defying even the International Court of Justice. The genocidal playbook isn’t a secret. It’s being broadcast, dissected by academics and human rights experts alike. And yet, the Western media yawns.

Manufactured apathy: The West’s greatest weapon

Why don’t they care? Maybe it’s fatigue — a human inability to sustain attention on horror without an end in sight. Or maybe it’s the billion-dollar propaganda machine keeping us numb. From CNN to the BBC, the narrative is controlled. Reports are buried, framed to favour the aggressor, or outright ignored. Algorithms suppress Palestinian voices while amplifying Israeli ones. Denial, it turns out, isn’t just a psychological defense mechanism; it’s a weaponised strategy.

What’s left?

Here’s the harsh truth: this story won’t trend. It won’t shake Western governments from their apathy or their alliances. The genocide in Gaza is becoming what every other atrocity eventually becomes — background noise. Another whisper in the endless hum of global tragedies we’ve normalised.

But remember this: history never forgets. It records the silence of the complicit as damningly as the actions of the perpetrators. And for Gaza, the question isn’t whether the world will eventually see this genocide for what it is — it’s whether there will be anyone left to hear it.

