SEPTEMBER 5 — The Malaysia Geotechnical Society (MGS) commends the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur for recognising the vital role of geotechnical input in the city’s development, as reflected in the recent directive on the mandatory submission of a geotechnical report for all developments in Kuala Lumpur. This important requirement extends beyond hillside and hilly terrain projects to include housing developments, roads, and areas near flood detention ponds.

MGS would like to take this opportunity to clarify the differences between Soil Investigation (SI) reports, Geological reports, and Geotechnical reports. The SI and Geological reports are both factual documents. The SI report provides factual information from subsoil exploration (e.g. drilling, field testing, etc.) where soil and rock samples are collected for laboratory testing. On the other hand, the Geological report provides geological findings, including its geological history and composition of the earth’s crust, features, and potential geological hazards, prepared by a professional geologist.

It is important to note that both the SI and Geological reports are formulated by Professional Engineers after careful studies of the project requirements and desktop studies of the project site. These reports form the basis for a Geotechnical report. A Geotechnical report, prepared and endorsed by a Professional Engineer with a Practising Certificate (PEPC), is a detailed document that assesses and interprets the data from SI and Geological reports, conducts further analyses, and designs to provide targeted engineering solutions (e.g. foundations, retaining structures, slopes, etc.) for a construction project.

Representative from the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia is seen wheeling a ground penetrating radar (GPR) device at the Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The PEPC should have relevant experience in geotechnical works and the technical expertise necessary to assess ground conditions and design safe, effective geotechnical engineering solutions in compliance with industry standards. It is also recommended that a Geotechnical report be prepared by a PEPC with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in geotechnical works.

MGS believes it is crucial to clarify the differences between soil investigation reports, geological reports, and geotechnical reports. Geotechnical reports, which include information from soil investigations and geological studies for developments, play a vital role in enhancing the safety and sustainability of developments. This helps set a standard for responsible construction practices.

In fulfilling its duty-bound role, MGS offers technical assistance through our pool of geotechnical experts to help formulate the requirements and guidelines for Geotechnical reports.

