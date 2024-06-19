JUNE 19 — In Malaysia, the prevalence of food poisoning cases, especially within school settings, poses a significant threat to public health and safety.

Failure to adhere to food safety regulations has led to an increase in reported food poisoning cases in Malaysia.

With an annual incidence of 50.90 per 100,000 population and a mortality rate of 0.03 per 100,000 population in 2019 (MOH, 2020) , the urgency to address food safety issues within schools is evident.

Recent reports indicate a disturbing rise in food poisoning cases within school settings. In the first half of 2024 alone, numerous incidents have been reported, emphasising the urgency of addressing this issue.

One of the most tragic incidents involved the deaths of a 2-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in Gombak after consuming food at a school programme.

Alongside these fatalities, 82 other individuals who attended the same programme suffered from food poisoning symptoms, underscoring the severe and widespread impact of such outbreaks.

Schoolchildren are becoming primary victims of food poisoning incidents across the country. Children with compromised immune systems are more susceptible to contracting food poisoning. A primary concern in food safety management is the prevalence of foodborne infections, with salmonella bacteria being a leading cause worldwide.

These pathogens often contaminate animal-derived foods like eggs, poultry, meat, and dairy products, posing significant health risks to consumers (World Health Organisation, 2019). Such incidents not only threaten individual well-being but also impede the growth of the food industry.

This vulnerability is exacerbated mainly because of inadequate food safety and hygiene practices, as well as unsafe eating habits prevalent among children in school settings.

Many stakeholders, including canteen operators, school children, teachers, and staff, may have limited awareness of proper food hygiene, handling practices, and food safety protocols.

Despite the availability of guidelines, including the Ministry of Education Malaysia School Canteen Guidelines Handbook (2004), there is still limited food safety knowledge and practice, especially among school children.

It is the responsibility of the food handler to ensure that the food provided in the school is safe and that knowledge and hygiene practices among food handlers play an essential role in reducing the occurrences of food poisoning.

In light of this, the responsible authorities should stress the critical significance of school canteen food handlers’ knowledge and hygiene practices in mitigating the incidence of food poisoning.

The knowledge and practices of food handlers during food preparation need to be investigated and evaluated.

Not only that, it is also imperative to recognise the responsibility schools bear in providing safe and nutritious meals to students.

Effective communication among food handlers is paramount in upholding food safety standards. However, challenges in communication may exacerbate existing issues and increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach that emphasises management support procedures to promote adherence to personal hygiene standards among food handlers.

Firstly, training programmes for school food operators and handlers should incorporate management principles and emphasise the importance of fostering a culture of food safety within school canteens.

By enhancing communication practices and underlining management support, schools can better mitigate the risks associated with foodborne illnesses and ensure the well-being of students and staff alike.

Next, students constitute a significant target demographic for food safety education initiatives. Addressing the problematic and unhygienic food handling behaviours among school children requires tailored instructional strategies, considering the varying ages and maturity levels of the students.

Therefore, targeted education is essential to improve their knowledge of food safety and foodborne illnesses, which will significantly influence their future behaviour and practices related to food safety.

As a conclusion, instilling robust food safety awareness, knowledge, and practices during the school years is crucial for fostering lifelong habits and mitigating the risks associated with food poisoning and foodborne diseases.

Schools must play a pivotal role in this educational effort, ensuring that both food handlers and students are well-informed and vigilant about food safety practices.

By taking these steps, we can ensure that our schools provide not just education, but also safe and healthy environments for our children to thrive.

* Salini Devi Rajendran is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Food Studies and Gastronomy, Faculty of Social Sciences and Leisure Management, Taylor’s University

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.