DECEMBER 23 ― Imagine being born in the land you call home, yet having no official right to be there. This is the harsh reality for thousands of Malaysians in Sabah, born without citizenship, condemned to exist in a grey area ― stateless. Now, a proposed tweak to the Constitution threatens to slam shut a narrow window of hope for these children, potentially leaving them trapped in an even deeper, crueller limbo.

While citizenship amendments sound abstract, their impact for Sabah's stateless children is deeply personal. Under the current law, children born to Malaysian mothers (regardless of the father's nationality) automatically become citizens. This lifeline prevents generations of statelessness. However, the proposed change grants the Home Ministry sole power to decide on citizenship, introducing a layer of uncertainty and subjectivity into the process.

Why should this raise alarm? Imagine navigating life without an official identity ― no birth certificate, no passport, no right to education or healthcare. Stateless children in Sabah grapple with these limitations daily, denied basic rights often taken for granted. Now, imagine placing their fate solely in the hands of an overburdened bureaucracy, known for its complex procedures and opaque decision-making. This is not a path to progress, but a recipe for despair.

Proponents of the amendment argue it strengthens national security. Yet, pushing children into statelessness does the opposite. It creates a vulnerable underclass, susceptible to exploitation and crime. They become shadows, unable to contribute meaningfully to society, forever stuck on the sidelines. Is this the future we envision for our fellow Malaysians, especially the innocent children of Sabah?

Instead of building walls, we should be tearing down barriers. Instead of adding layers of bureaucracy, we should be crafting solutions that recognise the inherent right of every child to belong. The current law, despite its imperfections, offers a beacon of hope for stateless children. To extinguish it would be not only unjust but also counterproductive, jeopardising the well-being of thousands and casting a shadow over the nation's conscience.

Let us raise our voices, for ourselves and for those without a voice. Let us reject amendments that would condemn Sabah's stateless children to a life of perpetual uncertainty. Let us demand instead a path to citizenship, a chance for these children to finally truly belong, to contribute, and to shine their light on our beloved Malaysia.

Remember, this is not just about legal technicalities, it's about human lives. It's about choosing compassion over bureaucracy, hope over despair. Stand with Sabah's stateless children, and stand for a Malaysia that embraces all its children, regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

Current dilemma

Right now, there are two routes to Malaysian citizenship ― automatically for some (birth in Malaysia, etc.) and by registration for others. This automatic route helps stateless children born here, children of permanent residents, and even foundlings.

Proposed change

The government wants to give more power to the Home Ministry, letting them decide who gets citizenship, not the law. This means even kids born in Malaysia could be left in limbo, waiting for the Ministry's approval, which might never come.

Why Sabah is hit harder

Numbers Game ― Sabah has a staggering number of stateless people, many born there for generations. This change impacts them directly, leaving thousands hanging in the balance.

Historical Issues ― Complexities of migration and documentation in Sabah's past created this large stateless population. This change further complicates their efforts to gain belonging.

* Roger Chin is the immediate past president of the Sabah Law Society.

