AUGUST 30 ― Malaysians stand together at the threshold of celebrating with much joy and happiness the 66th anniversary of Merdeka Day on August 31 and the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia on September 16 with the theme “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope).

The Christian Federation of Malaysia, representing the Christian community from the regions of Sarawak, Sabah and Semenanjung, continues to pray to Almighty God in seeking His continued blessings upon our beloved nation.

The Jalur Gemilang is seen installed on building in Putrajaya ahead of the Merdeka celebrations, August 26 2023. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

As we celebrate together this very auspicious moment in our nation’s history surely our thoughts and memories bring us back to the day when shouts of “Merdeka” were so joyous for a young nation then looking forward to a bright future. Today, it would seem that national unity in our beloved nation is in a very fragile state. The many incessant voices of division harping on race and religion loudly re-sounded in the General Elections of 2022 and now again in the recently held state elections in the six states of Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. The voting patterns seem to indicate that their segregationist voices have held sway.

There are voices that try to re-interpret our long-held sacrosanct Federal Constitution to suit their sentiments of racial and religious separation and cause the breaking down of a united Malaysian citizenry.

We Malaysian Christians must unite with like-minded fellow Malaysians to work even harder to still those voices of separation and to build a strong and united nation whom we love and cherish. We need to uphold our Federal Constitution by interpreting it inclusively for all Malaysians and to ensure its protection of every one in Malaysia. The Federal Constitution is the basis of our Malaysian constitutional democracy and in it every Malaysian enjoys freedom and a meaningful life of dignity in peace, harmony and prosperity.

Next to our Federal Constitution, Malaysia sought to build a united Malaysia through the Rukun Negara which was to be the principal guide for national unity and a vision of a Malaysia for all by cultivating the seeds of unity and cohesion amongst all the peoples of Malaysia.

The Rukun Negara which was officially declared by His Majesty Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, the fourth Yang di-Pertuan Agong on August 31, 1970, came forth out of the ashes of the May 13 racial clashes of 1969 which put harmony, peace and prosperity of Malaysia in jeopardy. Without a doubt our national leadership then were very concerned that national unity was something not to be toyed with and so the Rukun Negara was their considered solution to ensure that national unity would be the enduring bastion of a multi-racial, multi-cultural, and multi-religious Malaysia.

It is only right that in this month of celebrative joy let us be reminded of the overarching noble objectives and the five key principles of the Rukun Negara.

The objectives of the Rukun Negara are:

1. Achieving a more perfect unity amongst the whole of her society;

2. Preserving a democratic way of life;

3. Creating a just society where the prosperity of the country can be enjoyed together in a fair and equitable manner;

4. Guaranteeing a liberal approach towards a traditional heritage that is rich and diverse;

5. Building a progressive society that will make use of science and modern technology

The five principles of the Rukun Negara are the following:

1. Belief in God;

2. Loyalty to King and Country;

3. Supremacy of the Constitution;

4. Rule of Law; and

5. Courtesy and Morality

To enhance national unity on the basis of the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara we need good national and community leaders to walk the talk by being exemplars of an inclusive society and to strengthen social cohesion across all communities. We require our leaders to daily show us what it means to be united and to build up our core focus that unity is strength in order for all in Malaysia to enjoy peace, harmony and prosperity.

In pursuit of a united Malaysia we need all our government leaders, our elected state and national representatives and community and religious leaders to focus on the good and wellbeing of every Malaysian in every economic strata, in both the urban areas and the rural interiors. No one is to be left behind.

As time is short and there is much to do we urge our political leaders to work together in unity and strength to achieve much for Malaysians. One such beginning is the policy of forming Rukun Negara Clubs in our schools, both government and private, to sow seeds of unity among our young children. May our teachers be icons of national unity amongst our children.

Let us remember the wise counsel of our King and the Rulers who in many instances have urged our political leaders to intensify their thoughts and efforts on uniting the peoples of Malaysia, relieving the pressing daily needs of the rakyat especially of the poor, the marginalised and the impoverished and to work together to create jobs with good incomes to ensure a bright future for them and their families.

In this season we need nation-builders, NOT divisive self-interested leaders with their racial and religious rhetorics. We pray that we may have good leaders like Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj and Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman of the past to lead our beloved Malaysia to greater heights and not into the dumps of bigotry, social divisions and disunity.

May we as Malaysians continue to pray to Almighty God to abundantly grant wisdom, strength, moral courage and good health to our Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Rulers, the governors, the prime minister and the Cabinet members, the premier, chief minister, the menteris besar and the members of the State Executive Councils, and all our Parliamentarians, Wilayah and State Assembly representatives, that they continue to diligently serve the rakyat with all their mind, strength and spirit by always seeking the welfare and well-being of all peoples in Malaysia.

Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu

Unity is Strength

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.