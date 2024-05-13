KUCHING, May 13 — The teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in English for secondary schools in Sarawak will only begin in 2026, state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah said today.

He said this is because the first cohort of primary school pupils will only complete learning the subjects in English next year.

“They will proceed to pure science subjects in 2029 for those who qualify,” he told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here.

Sagah said that the planned standardised assessments for Year 6 pupils beginning next will only involve the subjects of English, Mathematics and Science which are taught in English, under the Dual Language Programme or DLP Sarawak.

He said they are the first cohort of 2020 to sit for the assessment in 2025.

“Since the beginning of this year, my ministry has drawn a comprehensive plan to carry out standardised assessments for our Year 6 pupils beginning 2025 and Form 3 students by 2028,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to MoE for giving the approval in principle and offering the necessary cooperation and support in the state’s plan to carry out the standardised assessments.

He said his ministry is now in a series of discussions with an internationally accredited assessment provider due to be concluded soon to ensure the quality and standard of assessment.

Sagah said that the findings of a recently published World Bank Report on Malaysia’s state of education on the need to have a standardised assessment for schools have reinforced the state government’s concerns on the state of education, specifically in Sarawak.

He said the state government cannot agree more that all the recommendations by the World Bank in the report are fundamental in the endeavor to achieve quality education in Sarawak.