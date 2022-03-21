Where are we really headed to? — Lee Yew Meng

MARCH 21 — A PAS leader who is also a senior member of the Kelantan state government said that Singapore is more developed than Malaysia because of the absence of Umno and her allies. To which the Umno Johor chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad retorted that Singapore would be even better developed if it were led by his party. It is obvious the latter was indulging in “rhetoric jousting”.

Hasni needn’t have fallen for it for he could have chosen his turf and easily cornered PAS on Kelantan’s dismal performance since 1990.

The above is far from being a substantive good governance exchange but is still a good respite from the normal race and religion playbook. Maybe it helped because the two protagonists are Malay Muslims?

It is shambolic!

Loh Siew Hong’s case isn’t over yet. Recent reports said the Perlis Islamic authorities are still working on ensuring (we don’t know by what means) her three kids follow their unilaterally converted faith, which the Federal Court had ruled against. The High Court has already awarded Loh the sole custody, care and control of her children.

She needn’t had gone through several years of anguish and torment, if the authorities hadn’t acted out of turn and the other authorities had acted accordingly.

Many of us were stunned at the goings on, as if we were living in a lawless society, or with several sets of laws — to pick and choose whichever is convenient! It seems like we require further “interpretation” of state laws even after the landmark ruling by the Federal Court of our Federal Constitution! Crikey! Are the framers of laws being framed?

Meanwhile we still have no idea on the investigations of the assault reports made by Loh against her ex-husband. Apparently, she was literally “hammered” and violently whacked.

And Indira Gandhi continues to wait agonisingly to be reunited with her daughter snatched away some 12 years ago. That is another unilateral conversion case. In both situations there would have been multiple transgressions coupled with inaction by authorities — are there ongoing investigations?

Ain Husniza is the brave 17-year old who stood up to rape incidents being trivialised in a classroom. She and her father were sued for defamation by the ex-teacher concerned, and they have in turn filed a counterclaim.

The question is — where did the relevant authorities stand on this? This shouldn’t have been relegated into a civil matter between the parents and the ex teacher. Gosh, it is a serious civil society matter!

On the MACC Chief Commissioner’s share ownership issue. We have heard wide ranging views but none from the executive or legislative channels, i. e. PAC or the PM. This is a matter very central to good governance! The Chief Commissioner should have taken the nominal garden leave considering the position he is holding. This goes beyond the personage of Tan Sri Azam Baki. And his three deputies had to issue a public statement of support — can it be more farcical than that?

While it is not correct to draw any conclusion on their integrity from the behaviour but doubts on their judgment calls can arise.

And as if on cue the attack on vernacular schools will happen. Yes, it is a free country and we accept free speech and thought. But where is the minister of education who should be re-stating the government position? In this instance silence could be taken as a “quiet support” for these agitators, especially when vernacular schools as part of our education system is embedded in the Federal Constitution.

The author urges Umno to redefine their Nationalism agenda. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Nationalism must be redefined

Looks like Umno could be afforded a second chance. They must reflect on the raison d’etre in forming the United Malays National Organisation. Umno had successfully grouped Malays into a single potent force and together with other Malayans secured Independence most artfully.

Umno started to build the Malayan nation with Alliance and then the Malaysian nation with BN after winning successive mandates. Then it started shifting towards a “Malay Malaysian” nation. Umno’s loyal coalition partners MCA and MIC were severely punished in two earlier GEs and finally it came to Umno’s turn.

Both these parties remained stoic and stayed on with BN. Hopefully a truly re-aligned Umno would justify their faith.

Everyone I know accepts wholeheartedly the “special position of Malays and ”; that all things being equal Malay gets the preference in return for full citizenship rights for all non-Malay settlers. It is a “social contract” that has never been questioned.

Over time the “Malay Malaysia” proponents allowed definitive clauses referring to Article 153 to be shamefully expressed into a single word “Ketuanan”, or Supremacy. The “all things being equal” notion was neglected and being Malay became the primary qualification/merit. Many Malays I know take exception to this as it robbed them of earned recognition.

“Kulit-fication” was how non-Malay consoled when they missed a rightful civil service promotion or in securing a due government contract. Consequently less applied to join the civil service and main contractors accepted their fate to become sub-contractors.

How is it ever thinkable that non-Malay never aspired or failed the grading (all the time) to be Secretaries-General, Directors-General, Military Generals, Police Commissioners, Vice Chancellors, GLC CEOs and City/Town Council presidents?

I would urge Umno to redefine their Nationalism agenda. All the instruments to uphold race and religion are practically immutable. In fact the 2Rs should be banished as a political battle cry. Come on Umno — you have come too far to belittle yourselves. The party must be dead-set on building a Winning Malaysian nation!

I also look forward to an invigorated PH. They looked tired in Melaka and Johor. Perhaps Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would decide to be an elder statesman in the mould of Lim Kit Siang, while he may still seek electoral positions? MUDA should work on fitting into the PH framework. Until two clear alternatives are firmly in place the nation is not ready for a third force. PAS can continue in their quest to form an Islamic state.

Postscript

Umno must re-orientate their agenda and seek to truly serve our nation, not just ethnic Malays. Otherwise be a Malay NGO. The right focus will attract the right talents naturally. Corruption, Bigotry, Cronyism, Racism and all other undesirable afflictions will have no place. MCA and MIC couldn’t have stayed within BN without their entrenched nationalism fervour. They still have hope in the Umno leadership.

Umno as our GOP (Grand Old Party) must set their sights to lead the whole nation in the BN spirit! PM Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri could start with nominating Kit Siang for a Tun-ship. Kit Siang’s 56 years of critical participation in the nation’s democratic process can hardly have an equal any time in the past and probably never in the future.

PH has demonstrated their patriotism and gained sizable support. No doubt they are seriously re-setting their battle plans.

The nation deserves two clear terrific choices!

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is the former CEO/MD of Genovasi Malaysia (Design Thinking School/Genovasi University College). He has been involved in the communications industry for over 40 years with executive roles in The Star and theSun and was also the StratCom consultant to Agensi Inovasi Malaysia. He is presently the Corporate Adviser to several companies.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.