Drop charges against Heidy Quah — 79 organisations and 67 individuals

JULY 27 — We, the undersigned, stand in solidarity with Heidy Quah, the co-founder of Refuge for The Refugees. Heidy was charged this morning under section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) for a June 2020 Facebook post in which she describes conditions in one of Malaysia’s immigration detention centres.

In this Facebook post, Heidy shared the experience of a woman who was detained at an immigration detention centre in 2018 with her newborn baby. Her writing also exposed allegedly horrific conditions in the immigration detention centres, including abuse, and unsafe and unhygienic conditions for women and children. Her Facebook post echoed similar concerns over immigration detention centres by Suhakam and human rights organisations over many years. Despite this, Heidy received a barrage of hate comments and harassments, including threats to her safety.

A credible and accountable action by the government would have been to initiate an independent investigation on potential mismanagement, ill-treatment or abuse of power within and in relation to immigration detention centres. Instead, the authorities have chosen to pursue those who expose these wrongdoings or violations. On July 7, 2020, Heidy was summoned to Putrajaya District police headquarters for investigation and her phone was confiscated.

Laws such as Section 233 of the CMA must be repealed. They violate the right to freedom of expression guaranteed under the Federal Constitution and a fundamental human right. The broad and vague wording of section 233 opens room for abuse: it has been repeatedly and selectively enforced, often to silence criticism against the government.

In the past year, we have seen artists, activists and other human rights defenders harassed, persecuted and prosecuted for asking questions of public interest, be it torture and deaths in custody, corruption or the treatment of migrants and refugees.

A general view of the Immigration Detention Centre at Bukit Jalil May 25, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Charging Heidy for a Facebook post a year after it was first shared also raises questions about the government’s intention and motivation against an activist whose organisation has been actively providing life-saving food and basic aid to communities that have little support to depend on.

The information in Heidy’s Facebook post is validated in Suhakam’s Annual Reports. In 2018, Suhakam described conditions in immigration detention centres as “cramped, unsanitary, poorly maintained, and lacking in basic facilities such as clean water and food.” During visits to immigration depots in 2018, Suhakam raised myriad concerns, including poor hygiene and sanitary conditions, poor access to medical treatment, inappropriate and unsafe conditions for new mothers and their babies, and lack of, or insufficient provision of sanitary pads to women.

Suhakam has continued to consistently document extremely poor conditions in immigration detention centres; these conditions continue to pose serious risks to the physical health and

well-being of women, men and children, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of addressing these through meaningful reforms, the government has chosen to silence those who raise concerns about the conditions in immigration detention centres.

The alleged mistreatment and abuse of power in immigration detention centres, as documented in various reports, is inhumane and against international norms and standards. Allegations of mistreatment, abuse and harm within immigration detention centres have been documented in various reports over decades. Yet, the government has chosen repeatedly to punish whistleblowers, instead of working with urgency to comply with fundamental human rights standards and norms. We seek to remind the government that it has a duty to protect the basic human rights of all peoples within Malaysia, including the right to free expression, and the right to be free from violence — a foundational obligation at all times, but especially now as it is vying for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council.

In this regard, we demand that the government:

Drop all charges against Heidy Quah for exercising her Constitutional right to freedom of expression; Initiate an independent and transparent inquiry into possible mismanagement, ill-treatment or abuse of power in all immigration detention centres, and ensure findings are shared with the public; Stop all forms of intimidation and threats against human rights defenders and whistleblowers for exercising their rights and publishing their opinions; Enter into moratorium on the use of Section 233 of CMA until it is reviewed and repealed; Stop the arbitrary arrest and immigration detention of refugees and migrants, and ensure independent monitoring of all immigration detention centres; Fulfil its international human rights obligations, including in implementing the Concluding Observations of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The current prosecution against Heidy Quah is unacceptable. Telling the truth should not be a crime. Letting harm happen, especially to the vulnerable, is the real violence.

