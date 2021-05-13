Breaking peace Into pieces: The shards and shrapnels can only hurt Israel ― Rais Hussin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 13 ― Whether Israel was created by Theodore Herzl, head of the Global Zionist Movement in 1898, or, lobbied by the Honorable Judge Louise Brandeis, who encouraged the United States (US) to recogniSe it, the fact is moot. Israel has successfully became a member of the International commonity. However, there is a serious dereliction of legal and moral duties: it is not behaving in a civilized manner.

Unsurprisingly, six countries that had just restored their full diplomatic tie Israel in the Arahamaic Accords in March 2021 have condemned Tel Aviv.

Weeks of unrest in east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their capital, has multiple causes. But much of the recent violence stems from a long-running legal effort by Jewish settler groups to evict several Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

As of now, a lower court ruling earlier this year backing the settlers' decades-old claim to the use plots infuriated even Palestinians. Under the instruction of the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme court in Israel has been asked to postpone the appeal.

Israeli firefighters, security and rescue forces stand next to a burning bus and car that were hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. — Reuters/Gidon Markovitz pic

To be sure, Zionism was not just a political project. It did, and branch off to Cultural Zionlism; Spiritual Zionism; even Reform Zionism. In a a sense it is a multi-faceted project that is meant to transcend any limitations imposed on it due thousand years of persecution.

Some who joined Theodore Herzl, such as Nathan Simons in the end, even denounced “political Zionism” of Israel that was strictly consinged to s state building project. Yet Herzl's idea prevailed soon after World Wotld II.

Since Zionism is flexible the backbone of Israel, the Supreme Court can look down right progressive.

According to a 2017 poll by non-profit organization Israel Democracy Institute, the Supreme Court is the only State institution that the majority of both Jewish (57 per cent) and Arab (54 per cent) Israelis have trust in; marking a slight increase from their 2016 poll. Yet the state of affairs in Palestine has not changed.

For example, when rhe Institute's 2017 poll on the statement “[t]he power of judicial review over Knesset legislation should be taken away from the Supreme Court” found that 58 per cent of Israelis disagree, 36 per cent agree, and 6 per cent do not know..

While temperature comes to a boil, Prime Minister Nenyamin Netanyahu has promised to modernise the “Shield of Iron Domes” instead.

The irony of such tough talks are futile, noted various academics familiar with the shield. The more Israel wants to defend it from incoming projectiles, the more determined Hamas and Islamic jihad will find various ways to make their rockets achieve.

As of now, a lower court ruling earlier this year backing the settlers' decades-old claim to the plots infuriated Palestinians. Meanwhile, a Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal had been set for next Monday and risked inflaming tensions further. a break through.

As Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh vowed “if Israel wants to escalate, we are ready for it”. Not surprisingly, the UN envoy for Middle East Peace, Tor Wennesland, warned that Israel and Hamas were heading towards “full scale war”. But wars do cause serious collateral damage.

Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza on Monday (May 10) in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian, amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, also known as Temple Mount.

At the rate Israel is acting like a bull in a China shop, it seems to resemble Prophet Moses smashing the tablets of Ten Commandments into sheer pieces, when he has safely led them through the Red Sea; only to witness the Israelites praying at the Golden Calf again.

*Rais Hussin is the President/CEO of Emir Research, an independent think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.