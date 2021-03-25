Does Covid-19 vaccine efficacy really matter? — Dr Musa Mohd Nordin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 25 — Definitions:

Vaccine Efficacy (VE): Is the ability of the vaccine to reduce disease ( per cent) in a clinical trial, in the immunized group versus the placebo (unimmunized) group.

In the context of Covid-19, VE is the ability of the vaccine to prevent symptomatic Covid-19 infection, based on the clinical trial data and the Covid-19 attack rate.

Vaccine Effectiveness: Is the ability of the vaccine to prevent disease in the real-world experience. This maybe altered by age, medications, co-morbidities, herd effect etc.

What is the risk of acquiring Covid-19 in Malaysia?

Risk = No of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia / Population of Malaysia X 100 per cent 336,808 / 32,700,000 X 100 per cent [1]

Risk = Attack Rate = 1.03 per cent

For example: In a vaccine trial in Malaysia, with 100,000 vaccinated volunteers, it means that:

When you look at a vaccine with Vaccine Efficacy (VE) of 50 per cent, you tend to think that 50 per cent will not be protected i.e. will get Covid-19 (50,000 cases)

Whilst in a vaccine with VE of 95 per cent, only 5 per cent will get Covid-19 (5,000 cases)

Both are NOT true!

In Malaysia with an Attack Rate of 1.0 per cent:

Vaccine with VE of 50 per cent, only 0.5 per cent (not 50 per cent) will get Covid-19 (500 cases)

Vaccine with VE of 95 per cent, only 0.05 per cent (not 5 per cent) will get Covid-19 (50 cases)

But what matters more?

The WHO, FDA and national Regulatory Bodies has set a minimum benchmark of 50 per cent VE against symptomatic Covid before any Covid-19 vaccine can be approved.

So do not be overly obsessed with VE.

The Table below summarizes the VE of various vaccines against: [2]

1. Symptomatic Covid Infection

2. Severe Covid Disease

3. Covid Death

*Data on Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSinoBio is preliminary and await verification and validation [2]

Key messages:

1. All the vaccines protects against dying from Covid-19. Awesome ain’t it?

2. All the vaccines virtually protects against severe Covid-19 disease. You won’t land in a hospital or an ICU bed. Awesome ain’t it?

3. Yes! The VE varied between the different vaccines.

4. But not getting killed by Covid-19, or ending up sick in hospital or ICU is good enough a reason to grab at any of the Covid-19 vaccine that is currently available!

5. So guys! Instead of arguing over the VE and which vaccine is better, just GO GET a Covid vaccine and complete the 2 dose regimen ASAP.

6. What? You’re a FRONTLINER and have NOT got your vaccine yet? And some NON-FRONTLINERS have got theirs? Welcome to MALAYSIA BOLEH! Sickening ain’t it?

7. What? You’ve not registered? Please register ASAP!

Even the Prophet (SAW), who was promised divine protection by Allah (SWT) went into the battle field equipped with his body armor, headgear, shield and a sword. [3]

Make ready for them all thou canst of (armed) force and of horses tethered, that thereby ye may dismay the enemy of Allah and your enemy, and others beside them whom ye know not. Allah knoweth them. Whatsoever ye spend in the way of Allah it will be repaid to you in full, and ye will not be wronged.

Inshallah, I have entered the Covid battlefield, equipped with my Vaccine Battle Armor.

So guys! No more vaccine hesitancy. Get your Vaccine Battle Armor fast.

