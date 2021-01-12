Time to pass the baton — Hussamuddin Yaacub

JANUARY 12 — I started Karangkraf 43 years ago. Grew it from strength to strength till 2013. At the height our annual sales turnover was almost half billion ringgit.

We were very profitable. Staff strength was almost 1500 strong.

2013 came digital disruption. We were badly hit. Behaviour and lifestyle changed drastically. Sales dived. We were running big losses. Luckily our gearing very low & we had a big war chest and accumulated undistributed past years profit to sustain the business.

We brought in corporate pros to turn around the business, but with not much success.

2020 allowed the second gen siblings to LEAD. It gave them free hand to run. They are young, but experienced. They understand the pulse of the market better. They transformed. They did things differently. They made the products and method of selling relevant.

The ‘NOW way’ with not much interference from the founders and seniors, except to share wisdom, values and virtues.

They did great, sales spiked, market share expanded, we are back in the black, good black! Alhamdulillah.

My reason for sharing is not to brag or ‘riak’, but as a general call to all otais, seniors in politics, government and corporate bodies, persatuans etc.

It is time for most of us to let go. Stop glorifying our past success. Stop thinking that we are the best, our way is the only way and no one else can do better than us.

Time has changed. Things have changed. Thinking has changed, priority also changed. Even the food people consumed also changed!!

Just give the new generation a chance to lead the organisation, party or even the government.

We had had our time. Stop clinging or trying to regain lead. Prepare the ladder for them to go up. Hold their hand, guide them and watch them as they climb.

Be sincerely ready to assist if they fumble. It is their time. You would not know their capabilities unless you give them the chance.

Thus PLEASE STEP BACK, and ALLOW them to pass. Give them the baton.

It is THEIR time. Let them shape THEIR future.

We owe this to THEM.

Just let go.

TRUST them. PRESENT PROBLEMS need PRESENT SOLVERS and SOLUTIONS!

* Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub is founder of Karangkraf.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.