SANDAKAN, April 29 — About 30 non-permanent homes spanning 3.5 acres were destroyed in an early morning fire at a village behind PPH along Jalan Bokara, Karamunting.

Firefighters received a distress call at 3.16am and deployed 21 personnel to the scene, supported by multiple agencies including police, civil defence, and volunteers.

The blaze was brought under control by 4.29am, with no casualties reported.

Fire crews used water from fire engines and nearby hydrants, and successfully prevented the flames from spreading to around 100 nearby homes.

The operation ended at 7.01am, while the cause of the fire and total losses remain under investigation.

The incident occurred just 11 days after a separate fire destroyed around 1,000 homes in Kampung Bahagia, roughly 10km away in the same area. — Daily Express