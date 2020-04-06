A sterner MCO is the best policy — Jason Loh Seong Wei

APRIL 6 — The Malaysian government has extended the initially two-week movement control order (MCO) which started on 18 March to a further two weeks till 14 April in order to reduce the infection rate of the coronavirus that’s running amok in the country but some people are still not treating it with the utmost seriousness — which is very upsetting.

We had already lost the first three days when 60 per cent (first day), 70 per cent (second day) and 80 per cent (third day) observed the MCO, when 100 per cent should have been observing it from Day One. If this goes for a long time (failure to get 100 per cent support), be prepared for a long homestay, not at a resort, but at home.

That’s why from today (April 3), the government is introducing MCO 2.0 which is sterner in approach and emphasis compared to the first two weeks of its implementation.

According to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, over 4,000 people have been arrested by the police thus far with nearly 1,500 charged in court.

Out of the 4,189 arrests and 1,449 charges in court, a handful has since been sentenced to both fines and imprisonment, with some sentenced up to eight months in jail.

The MCO is being implemented precisely on the advice of experts. We may have our views about the feasibility or meaning of the MCO in terms of its actual implementation.

But we are not the experts at the end of the day. Even if we are, for example, as a medical doctor who is quite knowledgeable in infectious diseases, “individual” viewpoint cannot invalidate or substitute for consensus or collective thinking. There is always wisdom to be had in numbers.

Now of course it may be objected on the ground of groupthink. Yes, but that is another story for another day. We are talking about public health here. The government just cannot afford to take the risk.

Even the UK had at one point considered the strategy of “herd immunity”. What is that?

Herd immunity simply refers to public immunity. It is suggested as a strategy since vaccination is not yet available. On the other hand, a lockdown, whether it takes the severe and draconian model of Wuhan or our own unique model of MCO would definitely affect the economy with all its repercussions.

Then allowing Covid-19 to run its course would be the only strategy left, with tragic results.

The fact that there are still people violating the MCO shows there is a critical need to reiterate and highlight the rationale again.

The rationale is simply: To flatten the curve.

That is to say, to ensure that the number of infection (and by extension, deaths) go down rather than up.

Notwithstanding, it goes without saying that the MCO affect lives and businesses.

SMEs which constitute the vast bulk of businesses have been most affected — with many sectors hit hard and the knock-on effect on the rest of the economy.

Many SMEs are already suffering from constricted cashflow — which is a major and perennial problem.

Closing factories and shops, and suspending operations for the time being means that the cashflow problem becomes yet more exacerbated.

Loss of income means some SMEs might have to choose between keeping workers or retrenching them.

The former option could force SMEs to impose a paycut or otherwise even close down altogether because of unsustainability. The former option would allow SMEs to stay afloat but at what price to the livelihoods of many.

Nonetheless, in striking the balance between public health and economy, the government has to make a decisive but the best decision given the circumstances. And implementing the MCO is the best way forward — as business as usual (pun intended) would jeopardise and severely compromise public health with the following consequences:

Much higher infection rates Overwhelming our healthcare services (public and private) Much higher death tolls

In turn, this would result in a more devastating impact on our economy — reeling as it is already from the existing outbreak and crisis.

In such a scenario, our economy would take an even longer time to recover.

The government (whether too early or too late) is to be commended for doing the right thing – in extending the MCO period by another two weeks and limiting the time by which public outing can take place from 6.00am to 10.00pm.

Without such extension and further restriction, the effort and measure to contain the extent of the outbreak by breaking the chain of transmission would be inadequate.

The extension also allows the government to buy time to track and trace and perform the appropriate screening — whilst ensuring that our healthcare services are not overwhelmed.

For now, let us therefore all do our part and comply (stay at home), comply (go out alone to buy foodstuff and essentials)and comply (practise social distancing in public).

*Jason Loh Seong Wei is Head of Social, Law and Human Rights at EMIR Research, an independent think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.