Don't give up the struggle for a better Malaysia — Chris Leong

MARCH 1 — The “ides of March" for Malaysia is the 1st of March and not the 15th. After all of the trials and tribulations, the sweat, tears and sacrifices of Malaysians in the many decades running up to GE14, the fall of the PH government should not have happened.

It was unnecessary and self-inflicted. It was selfish and many Malaysians are rightly disappointed or angered by this.

The treachery and betrayal spoken of by the politicians are not of each other, but in truth and reality are that of the people of Malaysia.

Nevertheless, take this lesson for introspection and do not give up on the struggle for a better Malaysia.

Please take heart and encouragement from the fact that many Malaysians believe that a travesty has occurred. I am one of them.

It is time again (sigh) for all Malaysians who believe in a greater Malaysia for all Malaysians irrespective of race and religion - without unfair discrimination and bigotry; without communal, sectarian and self-interests; for Malaysians who believe that diversity is a blessing and not a cause for division; for Malaysians who believe in justice, integrity and fair play, the rule of law and reforms; who believe that it is possible to have a better Malaysia for our children, to once again stand up and do what we can to continue the struggle for the promise of a better Malaysia.

Not just for ourselves, but for our children — the future of Malaysia, the land of our home.

* Chris Leong is a disappointed yet hopeful Malaysian. He is also a former president of the Malaysian Bar.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.