Why we must respect Najib’s right to a fair trial — Ramkarpal Singh

APRIL 2 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants his trial to be telecasted live. He says he wants the truth to be told.

On the other hand, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the trial to be live so the people “know how much Najib stole “.

I, too, want to get my popcorn out and enjoy the show.

Who wouldn’t?

But what happens if during the trial, comments are made which might be seen to influence the judge?

What if the judge took into account the views of Najib’s trolls out there?

Or what if he took into account the views of the anti-Najib trolls?

Najib would have a field day arguing he didn’t get a fair trial as a result.

That’s exactly why he wants his trial to be telecasted live.

Let us not allow that to happen.

Let us, instead, allow the law to take its course the way it always has. Behind closed doors so as to ensure the judge is not unduly influenced.

Either way, popcorn or not, the truth will be told.

It’s best that it’s told in a fair way.

* Ramkarpal Singh is Bukit Gelugor MP and the chairman of the DAP’s national legal bureau.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.