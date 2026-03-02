PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The MyTax portal is currently experiencing a technical disruption, making it temporarily inaccessible to taxpayers.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said it is taking immediate steps to restore services so that operations can resume as normal.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” it said in a Facebook post today.

The MyTax portal is an official digital platform developed by the IRB to facilitate tax affairs for Malaysians.

This portal brings together various online tax services under a single portal to improve access, transparency, and efficiency of the country's tax system. — Bernama