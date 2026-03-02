SHAH ALAM, March 2 — Police have arrested nine individuals believed to be involved in a gang-related cable theft case in the Section 3 area here two weeks ago, thus solving several similar cases reported in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur as well as Kupang and Padang Serai, Kedah.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said all suspects, comprising six men and three women, aged between 19 and 44, were arrested in separate raids in Dengkil, Selangor; Sungai Petani, Kedah; and Ipoh, Perak between February 23 and 26.

“Record checks found that the majority of them are hardened criminals with various records involving cable theft, robbery and drugs, including two suspects who are still wanted in connection with cases in Subang and Perak.

“Additionally, the results of the urine screening tests confirmed that seven suspects tested positive for drugs such as amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC,” he said at a press conference here today on the Selangor police contingent headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) success.

Shazeli said the police also seized three vehicles, including a four-wheel drive, a lorry, and 12 cables and 20 units of cable sheaths belonging to a telecommunications company, as well as cable cutters, an axe, and metal modified as maintenance hole openers.

He said the syndicate was also found to be using disguises such as vests and shirts with the logos of the involved telecommunications company, lights and safety helmets, in addition to further investigations uncovering transaction documents and bank receipt copies amounting to RM60,000.

“All the suspects will be charged tomorrow (March 3), under Section 379 and Section 414 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Prior to this, the media reported that police were actively tracking a group of men believed to be involved in cable theft activities around Section 3 here.

The incident, which went viral on social media through a 14-second video recording, showed a group of individuals using several vehicles, including a four-wheel drive, to steal cables at night. — Bernama