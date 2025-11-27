KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — HONOR has launched the AI + Youth Empowerment Society (AYES) at the inaugural HONOR AI + Design Summit 2025 (APAC Edition) in Malaysia to equip young people in the region with AI literacy, digital skills and creative confidence.

The initiative targets more than 700 million youth in Asia-Pacific, starting with 25 founding members from government, academia and industry, the company said in a statement today.

The initiative’s founding members comprise the National AI Office (Malaysia), Universiti Sains Malaysia, the Central Academy of Fine Arts (China), the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Singapore), and GSMA APAC, while HONOR acts as the initiating and coordinating unit.

Senior vice-president Martin Xu said, “By breaking down barriers in industries across Asia-Pacific (APAC), we believe that young minds can drive economic growth and create sustainable solutions for the future.”

“Asia-Pacific is our partner in progress, not just a market. HONOR is deeply committed to supporting the region’s industrial transformation through localised innovation. We’re breaking industry barriers with our open AI ecosystem to deliver seamless intelligent experiences that boost productivity and drive quality growth across sectors,” he added.

The launch was attended by over 200 scholars, industry leaders and young talents, including tech media collaborators Amanz, Zing Gadget and TechNave.

HONOR presents its first AYES Outstanding Contribution Award to Malaysian designer Joseph Foo for his work in youth empowerment and creative education. — Picture courtesy of HONOR

HONOR also presented its first AYES Outstanding Contribution Award to Malaysian designer Joseph Foo for his work in youth empowerment and creative education.

Foo has supported more than 10,000 young creators through workshops and HONOR’s design initiatives.

HONOR said it aims to support the region’s industrial transformation through localised innovation and an open AI ecosystem.