WASHINGTON, June 27 — The Trump mobile phone is no longer being billed as “Made in the USA” as it was when the idea was launched but is now being advertised as “designed with American values in mind,” according to the Trumpmobile.com website, reported German news agency dpa.

“The T1 isn’t just another smartphone — it’s a bold step toward wireless independence. Designed with American values in mind, the T1 delivers top-tier performance, sleek design, and powerful features — all without the inflated price tag,” the website says.

“With American hands behind every device, we bring care, precision, and trusted quality to every detail,” the blurb continues.

Other changes have been made, with the gold-coloured phone slightly smaller at a 15.87cm (6.25 inch) diagonal, down from 17.22cm (6.78 inch) previously. Introduction is now set for later this year, and no longer September.

Scepticism has swirled around the T1 since its June unveiling, particularly over the claim that it could be produced in the US for US$499 (RM2,110) — a price many experts deemed unrealistic given the lack of domestic manufacturing capacity.

Trump has been attempting to push Apple to manufacture in the US by threatening tariffs among other measures. Tech analyst Dan Ives recently estimated that it would be years before an iPhone could be made in the US, and that it would cost more than US$3,000.

Currently, Apple products are mostly imported to the US from India rather than China, while nearly all smartphones worldwide are manufactured in Asia.

The T1 is being launched by a company called T1 Mobile LLC, which is licensing the Trump name. The phone was unveiled in Trump’s signature gold, with sons Donald Jr and Eric Trump leading the announcement. — Bernama-dpa