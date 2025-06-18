SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 — Meta yesterday gave posts from apps or servers synched to the “fediverse” a dedicated feed at Threads, its challenge to the X platform originally known as Twitter.

The fediverse allows users to stay in one platform to look at cross-platform content — which means Meta gets to keep users on their product to view content posted to Mastodon or other participating platforms, and vice versa.

Meta also added the ability to search for profiles at platforms in the fedivserse from within the Threads app.

“Our new search feature and dedicated fediverse feed help you discover more perspectives from people outside of Threads,” Meta said in a blog post.

“You don’t have to miss out on anyone’s posts just because they happen to post on different platforms.”

Threads embraced the fediverse about a year ago, allowing users to see posts from accounts they follow at other connected platforms, such as Mastadon, Bookwyrn, WriteFreely and others.

“This allows you to see a broader range of views, no matter where they’re posted,” Meta said, adding “and we hope others will join as time goes on.”

Threads was among the social networks that took interest in being more open as Twitter users sought alternatives after billionaire Elon Musk bought that platform in late 2022.

Meta described the fediverse as an open global network of interconnected, yet independent, social media servers, each with its own users, content and rules.

Meta compared it to the way people using different email services are able to message one another because platforms conform to common protocols behind the scenes.

Unlike email, though, shared posts are public.

“The new fediverse feed and the ability to search for fediverse users in Threads are one more step in our journey to make this social platform fully interoperable,” Meta said.

“We’ll continue to collaborate with developers and policymakers to make progress in this space.” — AFP