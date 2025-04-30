SAN DIEGO, April 30 — Fans hoping for a new Titanfall game were dealt a blow as EA quietly cancelled a project set in the beloved universe.

According to Bloomberg, the game, code-named R7, was being developed by Respawn Entertainment but was still far from release.

Its cancellation came as part of broader layoffs affecting 300 to 400 employees across Electronic Arts.

Around 100 of those job losses came from Respawn, the studio behind Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.

“As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth,” EA said in a statement.

Respawn also said it had ended two incubation projects and made targeted staff changes.

The studio will now focus on expanding Apex Legends and developing the next instalment in the Star Wars Jedi series.

EA has faced commercial setbacks recently, including the underperformance of EA Sports FC 25.

The company also cut staff at BioWare after Dragon Age: The Veilguard missed its projected sales by half.