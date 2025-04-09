LONDON, April 9 — Video games featuring bots, shamans and a travelling salesman made by developers from around the world were recognised yesterday at Britain’s annual Bafta Games Awards.

Family-friendly, sci-fi adventure Astro Bot swept the London ceremony with five wins including for best game, best family game and best animation.

The game, which follows the adventures of space robot Astro, had already clinched the top prize at The Game Awards 2024 in Los Angeles, considered the Oscars of the digital entertainment industry.

It has sold more than 1.5 million copies as of November 2024 according to Sony, which owns the 65-person Tokyo-based Team Asobi studio responsible for the mega-hit.

Even as the Japanese entertainment giant came out on top, other winners included independent studios and creators from Sweden and Britain to Spain.

The best British game award went to a two-person Yorkshire indie studio for its comedic, often described as “absurd”, video game Thank Goodness You’re Here — featuring a salesman in a small Northern English town.

“It’s been such a privilege to make this game true to our vision and hopefully true to our hometown,” said co-creator Will Todd, accepting the award.

Poker game Balatro won for best debut game, while medieval fantasy saga Metaphor: ReFantazio picked up the prize for best narrative in the 21st edition of the Bafta Games Awards.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, a narrative game about a young shaman on a quest to revive his father which draws from African Bantu legends, won best game beyond entertainment.

It was created by Kenyan-British actor and video game developer Abubakar Salim and inspired by his own grief after losing his father.

Still Wakes the Deep, a UK-developed horror game set on a Scottish oil rig swept both main and supporting actor awards, while Sony’s Helldivers 2 scooped two wins for best multiplayer and best music.

The sequel to the 2015 Helldivers was a critical and commercial hit, selling over 12 million copies in its first three months following its release in February 2024. — AFP